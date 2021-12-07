Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | AZ Armaturen GmbH, Flowserve, Franklin Valve Company

“

The report titled Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Steel and Alloy Casting Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Steel and Alloy Casting Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AZ Armaturen GmbH, Flowserve, Franklin Valve Company, Galli & Cassina, Hawa Engineers, Hitech, Horizon Polymer Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Rasaii Flow Lines Private Ltd., Richter Pumps & Valves, Inc., Schlumberger, Trillium Flow Technologies, UNP Polyvalves

Market Segmentation by Product:

Manual Operation

Pneumatic ON-OFF Operation

Electric ON-OFF Operation

Pneumatic Control Operation

Electric Control Operation



Market Segmentation by Application:

Chemical Industry

Energy Industry

Paper Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Other



The Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Steel and Alloy Casting Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel and Alloy Casting Valves

1.2 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Manual Operation

1.2.3 Pneumatic ON-OFF Operation

1.2.4 Electric ON-OFF Operation

1.2.5 Pneumatic Control Operation

1.2.6 Electric Control Operation

1.3 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Energy Industry

1.3.4 Paper Industry

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.6 Food Industry

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production

3.4.1 North America Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production

3.5.1 Europe Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production

3.6.1 China Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production

3.7.1 Japan Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AZ Armaturen GmbH

7.1.1 AZ Armaturen GmbH Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Corporation Information

7.1.2 AZ Armaturen GmbH Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AZ Armaturen GmbH Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AZ Armaturen GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AZ Armaturen GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Flowserve

7.2.1 Flowserve Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Corporation Information

7.2.2 Flowserve Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Flowserve Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Flowserve Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Flowserve Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Franklin Valve Company

7.3.1 Franklin Valve Company Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Corporation Information

7.3.2 Franklin Valve Company Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Franklin Valve Company Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Franklin Valve Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Franklin Valve Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Galli & Cassina

7.4.1 Galli & Cassina Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Corporation Information

7.4.2 Galli & Cassina Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Galli & Cassina Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Galli & Cassina Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Galli & Cassina Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hawa Engineers

7.5.1 Hawa Engineers Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hawa Engineers Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hawa Engineers Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hawa Engineers Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hawa Engineers Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Hitech

7.6.1 Hitech Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hitech Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Hitech Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Hitech Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Hitech Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Horizon Polymer Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

7.7.1 Horizon Polymer Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Corporation Information

7.7.2 Horizon Polymer Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Horizon Polymer Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Horizon Polymer Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Horizon Polymer Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Larsen & Toubro Limited

7.8.1 Larsen & Toubro Limited Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Corporation Information

7.8.2 Larsen & Toubro Limited Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Larsen & Toubro Limited Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Larsen & Toubro Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Larsen & Toubro Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Rasaii Flow Lines Private Ltd.

7.9.1 Rasaii Flow Lines Private Ltd. Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rasaii Flow Lines Private Ltd. Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Rasaii Flow Lines Private Ltd. Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Rasaii Flow Lines Private Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Rasaii Flow Lines Private Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Richter Pumps & Valves, Inc.

7.10.1 Richter Pumps & Valves, Inc. Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Corporation Information

7.10.2 Richter Pumps & Valves, Inc. Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Richter Pumps & Valves, Inc. Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Richter Pumps & Valves, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Richter Pumps & Valves, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Schlumberger

7.11.1 Schlumberger Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Corporation Information

7.11.2 Schlumberger Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Schlumberger Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Schlumberger Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Trillium Flow Technologies

7.12.1 Trillium Flow Technologies Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Corporation Information

7.12.2 Trillium Flow Technologies Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Trillium Flow Technologies Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Trillium Flow Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Trillium Flow Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 UNP Polyvalves

7.13.1 UNP Polyvalves Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Corporation Information

7.13.2 UNP Polyvalves Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Product Portfolio

7.13.3 UNP Polyvalves Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 UNP Polyvalves Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 UNP Polyvalves Recent Developments/Updates

8 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Steel and Alloy Casting Valves

8.4 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Distributors List

9.3 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Industry Trends

10.2 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Growth Drivers

10.3 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Challenges

10.4 Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Steel and Alloy Casting Valves by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Steel and Alloy Casting Valves Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Steel and Alloy Casting Valves

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Steel and Alloy Casting Valves by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Steel and Alloy Casting Valves by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Steel and Alloy Casting Valves by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Steel and Alloy Casting Valves by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Steel and Alloy Casting Valves by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Steel and Alloy Casting Valves by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Steel and Alloy Casting Valves by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Steel and Alloy Casting Valves by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

