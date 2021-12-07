Global Kick Scooter Market is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 25.7% Over the Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Kick Scooter Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

For more details

Global Kick Scooter Market: Overview

The global kick scooter market was valued at US$ XX Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period. The global kick scooter market is anticipated to witness tremendous growth in the years to come due to the rising health consciousness among millennials along with the growing traffic congestion across the globe. The increasing obesity concerns among children along with the adoption of advanced technologies across the globe are some other key factors for the growth of the global kick scooter market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing inclination towards kick scooters for fun and recreational activities are some of the key opportunities for the global kick scooter market over the upcoming years. Besides, the regulatory hurdles is one of the key factor estimated to hamper the global kick scooter market growth in the years to come.

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global kick scooter market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global kick scooter market, the demand for kick scooter has decreased due to sudden halt in the production of kick scooter worldwide along with the decreased sales of kick scooters during the COVID-19 period.

Global Kick Scooter Market: Report Highlights

• Based on the product, in 2020, the non-electric kick scooter category had a major share in the global kick scooter market and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

• On the basis of wheels, in the kick scooter market, the three-wheel category had a major share in the global market in 2020. This is due to its features such as safety, easy balance & direction, compact size, low cost, and others.

• On the basis of distribution channel, in the kick scooter market, the in-store category had a major share in the global market and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

• Based on the regional analysis, Europe and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the rising adoption of kick scooters along with the growing health conciousness among consumers. Moreover, the growing number of overweight people in these regions is another key factor for the growth of the market.

• Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global kick scooter market.

• As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global kick scooter market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

List of Key Players of Global Kick Scooter Market

* Unagi Scooter

* Razor LLC

* Xootr LLC

* Bird Rides, Inc.

* Fuzion Scooter

* Segway Inc.

* Globber Scooters

* Exooter Scooters

* Decathalon Group

* AGDA NSW

* Maxi Kickboard

* Aktivo Motors

* Others

Global Kick Scooter Market: Segmentation

Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global kick scooter market on the basis of product, wheels, application, distribution channel, end-user, and regional analysis-

Global Kick Scooter Market: By Product

* Electric

* Non-electric

Global Kick Scooter Market: By Wheels

* Two Wheels

* Three Wheels

* Four Wheels

Global Kick Scooter Market: By Application

* Personal

* Rental

Global Kick Scooter Market: By Distribution Channel

* In-store

* Online

Global Kick Scooter Market: By End-user

* Kids

* Adult

Global Kick Scooter Market: By Regional Analysis

* North America o U.S. o Canada



* Europe o Germany o U.K. o France o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe



* Asia Pacific o China o Japan o India o Rest of Asia Pacific



* Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America



* Middle East & Africa (MEA) o United Arab Emirates (UAE) o Saudi Arabia o Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

