Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Segmentation 2022 | Comprehensive Analysis by Global Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, and Revenue Forecast 2025

About Handling and Lifting Equipment Market:

Currently, cranes and lifting frames account for 18.1% of the global demand while the remaining market share is divided between work trucks (17.9%), continuous-action goods conveyors and elevators (10.7%), lifts and skip hoists (6.7%), capstans and winches (4.3%), hoists and jacks (4.3%), escalators and moving walkways (1.8%), pneumatic conveyors and elevators (1.1%), pulley tackle and hoists (0.8%), ski-lifts, chair-lifts and teleferiques (0.3%), other handling and lifting equipment (12.0%) and parts of handling and lifting equipment (21.9%).

The demand for handling and lifting equipment is on the rise due to rapid infrastructure development and increasing construction activities across the globe. Since handling and lifting equipment help to move materials between factories and warehouses, its demand among the end users in the manufacturing sector will increase significantly. Moreover, the ability of such equipment to bolster the efficiency of modern production processes will also lead to its increased adoption in sectors where the production processes are automated.

The global Handling and Lifting Equipment market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Handling and Lifting Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Global Manufacturers of Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Report Are:

Komatsu

Konecranes

Liebherr

American Crane and Equipment

Cargotec

Escorts Construction Equipment

Haulotte (Pinguely-Haulotte)

Manitex International

Manitowoc Cranes

Sany Group

Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Segmentation by Types:

Cranes

Forklifts

Conveyor Belt

Hoists

Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Segmentation by Applications:

Dam Building

Bridge Building

Shipyards

Power Plants

High Rise Buildings

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Handling and Lifting Equipment Market:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Production by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The analyzed data on the Handling and Lifting Equipment market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants. This report provides insights into a dynamic competitive environment. It also offers a progressive viewpoint on different factors driving or restricting the market growth.

