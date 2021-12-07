Trending Report | Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market Size 2021 | Industry Overview, by Major Market Type, Application and Competitors

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) is a volatile and highly flammable liquid with a sweet odor and the molecular formula (C4H8O). It is naturally produced by some trees, bacteria & seaweeds. MEK is an organic compound produced from the dehydration of secondary butanol. It is majorly used in the paint & coating industry as a solvent and also utilized in resin manufacturing. Moreover, MEK finds application in pharmaceutical, chemical, coating and electronics along with other industries as a chemical intermediate, cleaner and solvent.

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) is a volatile and highly flammable liquid with a sweet odor and the molecular formula (C4H8O). It is naturally produced by some trees, bacteria & seaweeds. MEK is an organic compound produced from the dehydration of secondary butanol. It is majorly used in the paint & coating industry as a solvent and also utilized in resin manufacturing. Moreover, MEK finds application in pharmaceutical, chemical, coating and electronics along with other industries as a chemical intermediate, cleaner and solvent.

Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market by Top Manufacturers:

Exxon Mobil Corporation, Maruzen Petrochemical, Ineos Solvents, Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical Industry Group Co.,Ltd., Shell Chemicals, Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Cetex Petrochemicals, Tasco Chemicals,

By Application

Solvent, Printing Inks, Chemical Intermediate, Lube oil dewaxing, Magnetic Tapes

By End Use

Paints & Coatings, Rubber, Packaging, Artificial Leather, Agricultural, Chemical & Pharmaceutical,

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Methyl Ethyl Ketone market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Methyl Ethyl Ketone industry.

Different types and applications of Methyl Ethyl Ketone industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Methyl Ethyl Ketone industry.

SWOT analysis of Methyl Ethyl Ketone Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Methyl Ethyl Ketone market Forecast.

