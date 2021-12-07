COVID-19 Impact and Recovery| Metal Caps and Closures Market Size Report 2021 to 2024 | Key Players: CL Smith Company, Pelliconi & C. SPA, Manaksia Industry Ltd.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Metal caps and closures are available in various diameters and closure types. Metal caps and closures offer stability and rigidity while conveying a superior product image. With a wide array of metal color decorating options metal caps and closures are a favorite choice for food & beverage industry. These closures provide a designed system capable of easy opening & dispensing. These design systems include tamper evident and child resistant packaging. Child resistant metal caps and closures demand is driven by the need to comply with mandating child-resistant packaging of pharmaceuticals. Tamper evident design system of metal caps and closures prevent the undesired premature opening of bottles or containers. Metal caps and closures come with a plastic liners so that the content and the closure are never in contact with each other. Certain metal caps and closures have resistance to cracking in order to withstand excess torque during screwing (as in for screw caps) or other internal forces. Metal caps and closures have wide variety of end use applications, beverage industry being the highest. Metal caps and closures are used in the packaging of beer, wine and spirits especially crown and screw caps. Among metal caps and closures, crown caps are versatile and are made of special metal which when paired with threaded bottle neck provides best fit. Crown caps are affordable, highly functional, easy handling, high speed of application and true tamper resistance. The most common metal caps and closures for glass and plastic bottles are screw caps. Screw caps are laid flat and wrapped around and naturally formed on the bottle making it the most secure to tamper proof and seal wine and spirits. The ability to decorate metal caps and closures with logos or other designs offers a tool for advertising the distinct brand, and in turn, boosts demand for metal caps and closures.

Metal Caps and Closures Market by Top Manufacturers:

CL Smith Company, Pelliconi & C. SPA, Manaksia Industry Ltd., O Berk Company, LLC, Nippon Closures Co. Ltd, Amcor Limited, Guala Closures Group, Sonoco Products Company, Closure Systems International, Crown Holdings, Inc.

By Closure Type

Crown, Screw Caps, Can ends, Others,

By Material

Aluminum, Steel, Tin plate

By End Use

Food, Beverage packaging, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal care,

