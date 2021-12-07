COVID-19 Impact on Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Industry 2021: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technology)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) is a disk-based solution which is used for backup data and specifically data coming from a backup application. Purpose-built backup appliances are deployed in standalone configurations. PBBA are designed to improve the backup process by decreasing backup and recovery windows across multiple applications and operating platforms. Moreover, these appliances are less sensitive to network latency (any delay in data communication) compared to tape-based storage solutions as they are disk based. Purpose-built backup appliances are used for data protection and disaster recovery (DR). These appliances provide enhanced security for malware attacks, disasters and hardware failures.

The report originally introduced Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) basics portraits, categories, uses and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Also it analysed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, product, force, demand and Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) request growth rate and forecast to 2024 etc. In the end, the report introduced new design SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) for each application.

Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market by Top Manufacturers:

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Dell Technology, Symantec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi Vantara Corporation (USA), Veritas Technologies LLC, Asigra, Inc., Arcserve (USA) LLC, NetApp, Inc.

By Deployment

Cloud, On-Premise,

By Component

Hardware, Software, Professional Services

By System

Integrated System, Target Systems, Open System, Mainframe Systems,

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises,

By Industry Vertical

BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, Energy and Utility, Others (Retail, Media and Entertainment etc.)

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) industry.

Different types and applications of Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) industry.

SWOT analysis of Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market Forecast.

