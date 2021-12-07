COVID-19 Impact and Recovery| RFID Locks Market Size Report 2021 to 2024 | Key Players: Allegion Plc, MIWA Lock Co., OJMAR

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

RFID locks are designed to perform unlocking and locking operations. Each access device contains the encoded data on the RFID chip. When the access device comes in the vicinity of the lock's (reader's antenna), the chip transmits the data, thus identifying the user. Enhanced security, compliance, audit trails, and efficiency are just a few of the reasons people are looking to deploy electronic security. Since the 1970's, RFID locks have progressed significantly when they were prominently used in the hospitality industry and relied upon holes that were pierced into the cards.

RFID locks are designed to perform unlocking and locking operations. Each access device contains the encoded data on the RFID chip. When the access device comes in the vicinity of the lock’s (reader’s antenna), the chip transmits the data, thus identifying the user. Enhanced security, compliance, audit trails, and efficiency are just a few of the reasons people are looking to deploy electronic security. Since the 1970’s, RFID locks have progressed significantly when they were prominently used in the hospitality industry and relied upon holes that were pierced into the cards.

RFID Locks Market by Top Manufacturers:

Allegion Plc, MIWA Lock Co., OJMAR, S.A., Onity, Inc., SALTO Systems, Samsung, Schlage, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. , Spectrum Brands, Inc., Yale, Nestwell Technologies, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality, Mul-T-Lock, Honeywell International Inc. , Hafele, Haven, Hettich Holding GmbH, Kaba, Kwikset, Lockitron

By Access Device

Key Cards, Mobile Phones, Wearables, Key fobs,

By Application

Hospitality, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Residential, Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Others (Government, Public Utilities, Healthcare, etc.)

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America RFID Locks market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of RFID Locks industry.

Different types and applications of RFID Locks industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of RFID Locks Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of RFID Locks industry.

SWOT analysis of RFID Locks Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of RFID Locks market Forecast.

