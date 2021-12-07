Latest Research on Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market 2021 with New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis Containg Key Players: PAREXEL International Corporation, IQVIA Holdings, Inc.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Regulatory affairs departments play a vital role in the life sciences industry. With the changing regulatory environment and requirements, various companies tend to outsource regulatory affairs as it is beneficial in terms of time and money. Though large pharmaceutical companies have their in-house regulatory affairs department, managing large regulatory departments can be very expensive and the scope of knowledge and expertise required to manage these regulatory departments is limited. Regulatory affairs and operations encompass a wide range of processes such as country-specific regulatory affairs, report publishing, submission planning, regulatory data management, regulatory strategy, dossier conversion, literature searches, and others. In addition, expensive clinical trials and demand for reduced time required for commercialization of new drugs will further support the growth of the regulatory affairs outsourcing market.

Also it analysed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, product, force, demand and Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing request growth rate and forecast to 2024 etc.

Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market by Top Manufacturers:

PAREXEL International Corporation, IQVIA Holdings, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., ICON plc, Covance, Inc., Genpact Limited, Intertek Group plc , Medpace, Inc., PRA Health Sciences, Inc. , Syneos Health, Inc., Accell Clinical Research, LLC, BlueReg Group, Clinilabs, Inc., Criterium, Inc., Dr. Regenold GmbH, FMD K&L, Groupe ProductLife S.A., Kinapse, Navitas Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical Product Development, (PPD) LLC , PharmaLex GmbH, Promedica International, Verisk 3E, WuXi App Tec Group

By Services

Regulatory Submissions , Clinical Trial Applications and Product Registrations , Regulatory Writing and Publishing , Regulatory Consulting and Legal Representation , Others

