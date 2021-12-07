COVID-19 Impact and Recovery| Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) Market Size Report 2021 to 2024 | Key Players: LyondellBasell Industries Holdings N.V., Royal Dutch Shell plc, DowDuPont Inc.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) are organic compounds produced from the reaction of propylene oxide and alcohols. Propylene glycol ethers are widely used in the paints & coating industry as solvents and for flow regulation and coalescence. These compounds are also used in electronic, coatings and pharmaceuticals, along with other industries, as a chemical intermediate, cleaner and solvent.

The report originally introduced Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) basics portraits, categories, uses and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) for each application.

Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) Market by Top Manufacturers:

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings N.V., Royal Dutch Shell plc, DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Chang Chan Group, Manali Petrochemicals Limited, KH Neochem Co., Ltd, Shiny Chemical Industrial Company Limited, Jiangsu Baichuan High-tech New Materials Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Dynamic Chemical Co., Ltd.

By Product Type

Propylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether (PM), Dipropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether (DPM), Tripropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether (TPM)

By Application

Chemical intermediate, Solvent, Coalescing agent, Coatings, Electronics, Others,

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) industry.

Different types and applications of Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) industry.

SWOT analysis of Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE) market Forecast.

