Antifriction Cast Iron Market 2021: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027 | MetalTek, Pacific Alloy, Dandong Foundry

A newly published report titled “(Antifriction Cast Iron Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Antifriction Cast Iron report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Antifriction Cast Iron market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Antifriction Cast Iron market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Antifriction Cast Iron market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Antifriction Cast Iron market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Antifriction Cast Iron market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

MetalTek, Pacific Alloy, Dandong Foundry, TH DIck, Dorrenberg Edelstahl GmbH, Itoh Kikoh, LETH IRON

Market Segmentation by Product:

Boron Cast Iron

High Phosphorus Cast Iron

Copper Phosphorus Titanium Cast Iron



Market Segmentation by Application:

Machine Tool

Agricultural Machinery

Combustion Engine

Others



The Antifriction Cast Iron Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Antifriction Cast Iron market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Antifriction Cast Iron market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Antifriction Cast Iron Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Antifriction Cast Iron

1.2 Antifriction Cast Iron Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Boron Cast Iron

1.2.3 High Phosphorus Cast Iron

1.2.4 Copper Phosphorus Titanium Cast Iron

1.3 Antifriction Cast Iron Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Machine Tool

1.3.3 Agricultural Machinery

1.3.4 Combustion Engine

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Antifriction Cast Iron Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Antifriction Cast Iron Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Antifriction Cast Iron Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Antifriction Cast Iron Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Antifriction Cast Iron Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Antifriction Cast Iron Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Antifriction Cast Iron Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Antifriction Cast Iron Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Antifriction Cast Iron Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Antifriction Cast Iron Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Antifriction Cast Iron Production

3.4.1 North America Antifriction Cast Iron Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Antifriction Cast Iron Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Antifriction Cast Iron Production

3.5.1 Europe Antifriction Cast Iron Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Antifriction Cast Iron Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Antifriction Cast Iron Production

3.6.1 China Antifriction Cast Iron Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Antifriction Cast Iron Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Antifriction Cast Iron Production

3.7.1 Japan Antifriction Cast Iron Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Antifriction Cast Iron Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Antifriction Cast Iron Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Antifriction Cast Iron Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Antifriction Cast Iron Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Antifriction Cast Iron Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Antifriction Cast Iron Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 MetalTek

7.1.1 MetalTek Antifriction Cast Iron Corporation Information

7.1.2 MetalTek Antifriction Cast Iron Product Portfolio

7.1.3 MetalTek Antifriction Cast Iron Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 MetalTek Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 MetalTek Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Pacific Alloy

7.2.1 Pacific Alloy Antifriction Cast Iron Corporation Information

7.2.2 Pacific Alloy Antifriction Cast Iron Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Pacific Alloy Antifriction Cast Iron Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Pacific Alloy Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Pacific Alloy Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Dandong Foundry

7.3.1 Dandong Foundry Antifriction Cast Iron Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dandong Foundry Antifriction Cast Iron Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Dandong Foundry Antifriction Cast Iron Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Dandong Foundry Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Dandong Foundry Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 TH DIck

7.4.1 TH DIck Antifriction Cast Iron Corporation Information

7.4.2 TH DIck Antifriction Cast Iron Product Portfolio

7.4.3 TH DIck Antifriction Cast Iron Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 TH DIck Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 TH DIck Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Dorrenberg Edelstahl GmbH

7.5.1 Dorrenberg Edelstahl GmbH Antifriction Cast Iron Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dorrenberg Edelstahl GmbH Antifriction Cast Iron Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Dorrenberg Edelstahl GmbH Antifriction Cast Iron Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Dorrenberg Edelstahl GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Dorrenberg Edelstahl GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Itoh Kikoh

7.6.1 Itoh Kikoh Antifriction Cast Iron Corporation Information

7.6.2 Itoh Kikoh Antifriction Cast Iron Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Itoh Kikoh Antifriction Cast Iron Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Itoh Kikoh Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Itoh Kikoh Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 LETH IRON

7.7.1 LETH IRON Antifriction Cast Iron Corporation Information

7.7.2 LETH IRON Antifriction Cast Iron Product Portfolio

7.7.3 LETH IRON Antifriction Cast Iron Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 LETH IRON Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 LETH IRON Recent Developments/Updates

8 Antifriction Cast Iron Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Antifriction Cast Iron Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Antifriction Cast Iron

8.4 Antifriction Cast Iron Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Antifriction Cast Iron Distributors List

9.3 Antifriction Cast Iron Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Antifriction Cast Iron Industry Trends

10.2 Antifriction Cast Iron Growth Drivers

10.3 Antifriction Cast Iron Market Challenges

10.4 Antifriction Cast Iron Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Antifriction Cast Iron by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Antifriction Cast Iron Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Antifriction Cast Iron Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Antifriction Cast Iron Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Antifriction Cast Iron Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Antifriction Cast Iron

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Antifriction Cast Iron by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Antifriction Cast Iron by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Antifriction Cast Iron by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Antifriction Cast Iron by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Antifriction Cast Iron by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Antifriction Cast Iron by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Antifriction Cast Iron by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Antifriction Cast Iron by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

