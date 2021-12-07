Flame-retarded ABS Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | Chi Mei, LG Chem, SABIC

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Flame-retarded ABS Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flame-retarded ABS report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flame-retarded ABS market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flame-retarded ABS market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flame-retarded ABS market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flame-retarded ABS market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flame-retarded ABS market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Chi Mei, LG Chem, SABIC, Lotte Advanced Materials, KKPC, Formosa Plastics, Grand Pacific Chemical, Techno-UMG, Toray, CNPC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Non-halogen Type

Halogen Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Appliance

OA Machine

Automotive

Industrial



The Flame-retarded ABS Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flame-retarded ABS market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flame-retarded ABS market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Flame-retarded ABS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flame-retarded ABS

1.2 Flame-retarded ABS Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flame-retarded ABS Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Non-halogen Type

1.2.3 Halogen Type

1.3 Flame-retarded ABS Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Flame-retarded ABS Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Appliance

1.3.3 OA Machine

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Industrial

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Flame-retarded ABS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Flame-retarded ABS Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Flame-retarded ABS Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Flame-retarded ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Flame-retarded ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Flame-retarded ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Flame-retarded ABS Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flame-retarded ABS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Flame-retarded ABS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Flame-retarded ABS Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Flame-retarded ABS Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Flame-retarded ABS Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Flame-retarded ABS Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Flame-retarded ABS Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Flame-retarded ABS Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Flame-retarded ABS Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Flame-retarded ABS Production

3.4.1 North America Flame-retarded ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Flame-retarded ABS Production

3.5.1 Europe Flame-retarded ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Flame-retarded ABS Production

3.6.1 China Flame-retarded ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Flame-retarded ABS Production

3.7.1 Japan Flame-retarded ABS Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Flame-retarded ABS Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Flame-retarded ABS Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Flame-retarded ABS Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Flame-retarded ABS Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Flame-retarded ABS Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Flame-retarded ABS Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Flame-retarded ABS Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Flame-retarded ABS Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Flame-retarded ABS Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Flame-retarded ABS Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Flame-retarded ABS Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Flame-retarded ABS Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Flame-retarded ABS Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Chi Mei

7.1.1 Chi Mei Flame-retarded ABS Corporation Information

7.1.2 Chi Mei Flame-retarded ABS Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Chi Mei Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Chi Mei Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Chi Mei Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 LG Chem

7.2.1 LG Chem Flame-retarded ABS Corporation Information

7.2.2 LG Chem Flame-retarded ABS Product Portfolio

7.2.3 LG Chem Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 LG Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 SABIC

7.3.1 SABIC Flame-retarded ABS Corporation Information

7.3.2 SABIC Flame-retarded ABS Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SABIC Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 SABIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 SABIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Lotte Advanced Materials

7.4.1 Lotte Advanced Materials Flame-retarded ABS Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lotte Advanced Materials Flame-retarded ABS Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Lotte Advanced Materials Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Lotte Advanced Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Lotte Advanced Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 KKPC

7.5.1 KKPC Flame-retarded ABS Corporation Information

7.5.2 KKPC Flame-retarded ABS Product Portfolio

7.5.3 KKPC Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 KKPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 KKPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Formosa Plastics

7.6.1 Formosa Plastics Flame-retarded ABS Corporation Information

7.6.2 Formosa Plastics Flame-retarded ABS Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Formosa Plastics Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Formosa Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Grand Pacific Chemical

7.7.1 Grand Pacific Chemical Flame-retarded ABS Corporation Information

7.7.2 Grand Pacific Chemical Flame-retarded ABS Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Grand Pacific Chemical Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Grand Pacific Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Grand Pacific Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Techno-UMG

7.8.1 Techno-UMG Flame-retarded ABS Corporation Information

7.8.2 Techno-UMG Flame-retarded ABS Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Techno-UMG Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Techno-UMG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Techno-UMG Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Toray

7.9.1 Toray Flame-retarded ABS Corporation Information

7.9.2 Toray Flame-retarded ABS Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Toray Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 CNPC

7.10.1 CNPC Flame-retarded ABS Corporation Information

7.10.2 CNPC Flame-retarded ABS Product Portfolio

7.10.3 CNPC Flame-retarded ABS Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 CNPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 CNPC Recent Developments/Updates

8 Flame-retarded ABS Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Flame-retarded ABS Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flame-retarded ABS

8.4 Flame-retarded ABS Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Flame-retarded ABS Distributors List

9.3 Flame-retarded ABS Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Flame-retarded ABS Industry Trends

10.2 Flame-retarded ABS Growth Drivers

10.3 Flame-retarded ABS Market Challenges

10.4 Flame-retarded ABS Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Flame-retarded ABS by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Flame-retarded ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Flame-retarded ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Flame-retarded ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Flame-retarded ABS Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Flame-retarded ABS

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Flame-retarded ABS by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Flame-retarded ABS by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Flame-retarded ABS by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Flame-retarded ABS by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Flame-retarded ABS by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Flame-retarded ABS by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Flame-retarded ABS by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Flame-retarded ABS by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

