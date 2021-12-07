Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2027 | Oxea, DowDuPont, BASF

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Acetic Acid Propyl Ester report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Oxea, DowDuPont, BASF, Eastman, Solvay, Showa Denko, Daicel, Sasol, Chang Chun Group, Shiny Chem, Nuoao Chem, Jiangsu Baichuan, Nanjing Wujiang, Ningbo Yongshun, Jiangsu Ruijia, Yixing Kaixin

Market Segmentation by Product:

Above 99.5%

99-99.5%



Market Segmentation by Application:

Paints & Coatings

Printing Ink

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others



The Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Acetic Acid Propyl Ester market expansion?

What will be the global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Acetic Acid Propyl Ester market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Acetic Acid Propyl Ester market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Acetic Acid Propyl Ester market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acetic Acid Propyl Ester

1.2 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Above 99.5%

1.2.3 99-99.5%

1.3 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings

1.3.3 Printing Ink

1.3.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care

1.3.5 Food & Beverages

1.3.6 Pharmaceutical

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production

3.4.1 North America Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production

3.5.1 Europe Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production

3.6.1 China Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production

3.7.1 Japan Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Oxea

7.1.1 Oxea Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.1.2 Oxea Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Oxea Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Oxea Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Oxea Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 DowDuPont

7.2.1 DowDuPont Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.2.2 DowDuPont Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.2.3 DowDuPont Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BASF Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Eastman

7.4.1 Eastman Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.4.2 Eastman Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Eastman Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Eastman Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Eastman Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Solvay

7.5.1 Solvay Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.5.2 Solvay Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Solvay Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Showa Denko

7.6.1 Showa Denko Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.6.2 Showa Denko Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Showa Denko Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Showa Denko Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Showa Denko Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Daicel

7.7.1 Daicel Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.7.2 Daicel Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Daicel Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Daicel Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Daicel Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sasol

7.8.1 Sasol Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sasol Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sasol Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sasol Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sasol Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Chang Chun Group

7.9.1 Chang Chun Group Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.9.2 Chang Chun Group Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Chang Chun Group Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Chang Chun Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Chang Chun Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shiny Chem

7.10.1 Shiny Chem Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shiny Chem Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shiny Chem Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shiny Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shiny Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Nuoao Chem

7.11.1 Nuoao Chem Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nuoao Chem Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Nuoao Chem Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Nuoao Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Nuoao Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Jiangsu Baichuan

7.12.1 Jiangsu Baichuan Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangsu Baichuan Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Jiangsu Baichuan Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Jiangsu Baichuan Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Jiangsu Baichuan Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Nanjing Wujiang

7.13.1 Nanjing Wujiang Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nanjing Wujiang Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Nanjing Wujiang Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Nanjing Wujiang Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Nanjing Wujiang Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Ningbo Yongshun

7.14.1 Ningbo Yongshun Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ningbo Yongshun Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Ningbo Yongshun Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Ningbo Yongshun Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Ningbo Yongshun Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Jiangsu Ruijia

7.15.1 Jiangsu Ruijia Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jiangsu Ruijia Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Jiangsu Ruijia Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Jiangsu Ruijia Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Jiangsu Ruijia Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Yixing Kaixin

7.16.1 Yixing Kaixin Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Corporation Information

7.16.2 Yixing Kaixin Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Yixing Kaixin Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Yixing Kaixin Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Yixing Kaixin Recent Developments/Updates

8 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Acetic Acid Propyl Ester

8.4 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Distributors List

9.3 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Industry Trends

10.2 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Growth Drivers

10.3 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Market Challenges

10.4 Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Acetic Acid Propyl Ester by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Acetic Acid Propyl Ester Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Acetic Acid Propyl Ester

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Acetic Acid Propyl Ester by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Acetic Acid Propyl Ester by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Acetic Acid Propyl Ester by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Acetic Acid Propyl Ester by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Acetic Acid Propyl Ester by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Acetic Acid Propyl Ester by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Acetic Acid Propyl Ester by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Acetic Acid Propyl Ester by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”