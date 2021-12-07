Propyl Acetate Market 2021: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2027 | Oxea, DowDuPont, BASF

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Propyl Acetate Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Propyl Acetate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Propyl Acetate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Propyl Acetate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Propyl Acetate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Propyl Acetate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Propyl Acetate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Oxea, DowDuPont, BASF, Eastman, Solvay, Showa Denko, Daicel, Sasol, Chang Chun Group, Shiny Chem, Nuoao Chem, Jiangsu Baichuan, Nanjing Wujiang, Ningbo Yongshun, Jiangsu Ruijia, Yixing Kaixin

Market Segmentation by Product:

Above 99.5%

99-99.5%



Market Segmentation by Application:

Paints & Coatings

Printing Ink

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Others



The Propyl Acetate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Propyl Acetate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Propyl Acetate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Propyl Acetate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Propyl Acetate

1.2 Propyl Acetate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Propyl Acetate Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Above 99.5%

1.2.3 99-99.5%

1.3 Propyl Acetate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Propyl Acetate Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings

1.3.3 Printing Ink

1.3.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care

1.3.5 Food & Beverages

1.3.6 Pharmaceutical

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Propyl Acetate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Propyl Acetate Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Propyl Acetate Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Propyl Acetate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Propyl Acetate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Propyl Acetate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Propyl Acetate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Propyl Acetate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Propyl Acetate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Propyl Acetate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Propyl Acetate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Propyl Acetate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Propyl Acetate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Propyl Acetate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Propyl Acetate Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Propyl Acetate Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Propyl Acetate Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Propyl Acetate Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Propyl Acetate Production

3.4.1 North America Propyl Acetate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Propyl Acetate Production

3.5.1 Europe Propyl Acetate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Propyl Acetate Production

3.6.1 China Propyl Acetate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Propyl Acetate Production

3.7.1 Japan Propyl Acetate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Propyl Acetate Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Propyl Acetate Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Propyl Acetate Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Propyl Acetate Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Propyl Acetate Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Propyl Acetate Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Propyl Acetate Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Propyl Acetate Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Propyl Acetate Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Propyl Acetate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Propyl Acetate Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Propyl Acetate Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Propyl Acetate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Oxea

7.1.1 Oxea Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.1.2 Oxea Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Oxea Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Oxea Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Oxea Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 DowDuPont

7.2.1 DowDuPont Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.2.2 DowDuPont Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.2.3 DowDuPont Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BASF Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Eastman

7.4.1 Eastman Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.4.2 Eastman Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Eastman Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Eastman Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Eastman Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Solvay

7.5.1 Solvay Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.5.2 Solvay Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Solvay Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Showa Denko

7.6.1 Showa Denko Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.6.2 Showa Denko Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Showa Denko Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Showa Denko Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Showa Denko Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Daicel

7.7.1 Daicel Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.7.2 Daicel Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Daicel Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Daicel Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Daicel Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sasol

7.8.1 Sasol Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sasol Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sasol Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sasol Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sasol Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Chang Chun Group

7.9.1 Chang Chun Group Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.9.2 Chang Chun Group Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Chang Chun Group Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Chang Chun Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Chang Chun Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Shiny Chem

7.10.1 Shiny Chem Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shiny Chem Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Shiny Chem Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Shiny Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Shiny Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Nuoao Chem

7.11.1 Nuoao Chem Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nuoao Chem Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Nuoao Chem Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Nuoao Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Nuoao Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Jiangsu Baichuan

7.12.1 Jiangsu Baichuan Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jiangsu Baichuan Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Jiangsu Baichuan Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Jiangsu Baichuan Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Jiangsu Baichuan Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Nanjing Wujiang

7.13.1 Nanjing Wujiang Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nanjing Wujiang Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Nanjing Wujiang Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Nanjing Wujiang Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Nanjing Wujiang Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Ningbo Yongshun

7.14.1 Ningbo Yongshun Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ningbo Yongshun Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Ningbo Yongshun Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Ningbo Yongshun Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Ningbo Yongshun Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Jiangsu Ruijia

7.15.1 Jiangsu Ruijia Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jiangsu Ruijia Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Jiangsu Ruijia Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Jiangsu Ruijia Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Jiangsu Ruijia Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Yixing Kaixin

7.16.1 Yixing Kaixin Propyl Acetate Corporation Information

7.16.2 Yixing Kaixin Propyl Acetate Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Yixing Kaixin Propyl Acetate Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Yixing Kaixin Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Yixing Kaixin Recent Developments/Updates

8 Propyl Acetate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Propyl Acetate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Propyl Acetate

8.4 Propyl Acetate Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Propyl Acetate Distributors List

9.3 Propyl Acetate Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Propyl Acetate Industry Trends

10.2 Propyl Acetate Growth Drivers

10.3 Propyl Acetate Market Challenges

10.4 Propyl Acetate Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Propyl Acetate by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Propyl Acetate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Propyl Acetate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Propyl Acetate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Propyl Acetate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Propyl Acetate

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Propyl Acetate by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Propyl Acetate by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Propyl Acetate by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Propyl Acetate by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Propyl Acetate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Propyl Acetate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Propyl Acetate by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Propyl Acetate by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”