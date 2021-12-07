Biomarker Validation and Testing Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global “Biomarker Validation and Testing Market” 2021 research report gives Advancement strategies and plans are talked about just as assembling procedures and cost structures are likewise examined. Biomarker Validation and Testing Market Report states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, value, income and gross edges. This report also studies the global Biomarker Validation and Testing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Biomarker Validation and Testing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The Global Biomarker Validation and Testing market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Biomarker Validation and Testing Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyses their Biomarker Validation and Testing manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segmentation:

By technique, the market is segmented into biomarker immunoassays, flow cytometry and others. Based on applications, the market is segmented into oncology, drug discovery & development and others. Based on end-users, the Biomarkers Validation and Testing Marketis segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research institutes & CRO’s and others.

From a geographical standpoint, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players Covered:

The major companies in the global biomarkers validation and testing market report include LGC Limited, SGS SA, BiomarkerBay B. V, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Central Laboratory, AnyGenes, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., GP-Bio Inc, Covance Inc., and others.

Key Insights:

Overview of Regulatory Scenario in the Biomarker Validation and Testing Market

Technological Advancements in the Biomarker Validation and Testing Market

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Regional Analysis:

Geographically the global biomarker validation and testing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America accounted for the largest share of the global biomarkers validation and testing market in 2018. The leading position is attributable to the high investments in research and development of the biomarkers, increasing prevalence of cancer, and adoption of personalized medicine by patient pool. Asia Pacific region is anticipated grow at a higher CAGR owing to rise in cancer diagnostic test by patients, need for accurate diagnostics and validation of assays for drug development and discovery as well as strong government backup and funding to launch novel drugs in the market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to have slower market growth owing to less R&D investments and lack of awareness for technological advancements.

Biomarker Validation and Testing Industry Developments

In November 2019, Biocept Inc. launched a liquid biopsy test TARGET SELECTOR, a pan-TRK assay for the detection of TRK proteins designed to provide physicians with presence of NTRK fusions in patients diagnosed with cancer.

In October 2019, Biocartis Group NV announced the launch of IDYLLA ctEGFR Mutation Assay. The liquid biopsy assay provides accurate and highly molecular information of 49 EGFR mutations from blood plasma of a cancer patient.

In May 2019, Roche launched VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail assay, to detect HER2 biomarker found in the breast and gastric cancers.

In May 2019, QIAGEN announced the launch of therascreen PIK3CA RGQ PCR Kit. The USFDA approved kit is useful in detection of activating mutations of PIK3CA gene in any cancer indications.

Market Segmentation:

By Technique

Biomarker Immunoassays

Flow Cytometry

Others

By Applications

Oncology

Drug Discovery & Development

Others

By End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes & CRO’s

Others

By Geography

