Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market to Benefit from the Growing Awareness on Side Effects of the Disease

The Germany pneumococcal vaccines market size is projected to reach USD 200.9 million by the year 2026. The market will benefit from the increasing number of favorable policies across the region. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (PCV10, PCV13, and PPSV23), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market size was USD 170.0 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Pneumococcal vaccines are used to prevent pneumonia in paediatrics and adults. The severity of the disease has led to a wider adoption for the product across the world. The demand for pneumococcal vaccines has risen dramatically in the recent years due to the growing emphasis on early detection and treatment of the disease. The growing demand for this product will have a direct impact on the growth of the regional markets in Germany. Variations in product offerings and availability of different vaccines for different disease types will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. It also discusses a few of the factors that have restrained market growth. Besides this, the report highlights a few of the leading products, major companies, and major industry developments of recent times. The market is segmented on the basis of several criteria, including product types, end users, and regional demographics. The competitive landscape scenario has been discussed in detail. The report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. Factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Predictions have been made through interviews and opinions of experienced market research professional.

Nordrhein-Westfalen to Emerge as the Leading Region; Huge Patient Pool for Pneumonia Will Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into several regions across Germany into Baden-Württemberg, Bayern, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Hessen, Niedersachsen, Sachsen, and Berlin. The market in Nordrhein-Westfalen is likely to hold the highest Germany pneumococcal vaccines market share in the coming years. The growing prevalence of pneumonia in this region will provide the platforms for the growth of the regional market. Besides Nordrhein-Westfalen, the market has been analysed across several other regions in the country.

A few of the leading companies that are operating in the Germany pneumococcal vaccines market are:

Pfizer

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

Key Industry Developments:

August 2016: The German Committee on Vaccination introduced an update in the German pneumococcal vaccination policy wherein pneumococcal vaccination were recommended through a sequential vaccination scheme.

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Pipeline Analysis of Key Global Players Pricing Analysis Of Key Products Key Mergers and Acquisitions Prevalence of Pneumonia in Germany Immunization Coverage of Pediatric Patients in Germany

Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type PCV10 PCV13 PPSV23 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography Baden-Württemberg Bayern Nordrhein-Westfalen Hessen Niedersachsen Sachsen Berlin Others



Competitive Analysis

Germany Market Share Analysis (2018) Comparative Analysis – Major Players Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability)) Pfizer Merck & Co. Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc Sanofi



Toc Continue..

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

