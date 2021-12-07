Grid-Scale Energy Storage Market New Report Examines By Top Companies ABB, General Electric, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, LG Chem

Grid-scale energy storage market refers to the technologies that are used for energy storage system, and this energy can be used in the future during power blackouts, shortages, or during high demand for power supply. Rising needs to enhance the stability, reliability, and resiliency of the electricity grid, and the requirement to integrate the energy produced from renewable sources like solar and wind is the major factor contributing to the growth of the grid-scale energy storage market.

The Report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Grid-Scale Energy Storage industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.

Increasing deployment of renewable energy generation projects, rise in government legislation and programs to mandate the grid-scale energy storage are significantly fueling the growth of the grid-scale energy storage market. Further, growing awareness regarding effective energy consumption along with the increasing demand to save extra energy produced at the grid location with effective load supervision is expected to drive the demand for the grid-scale energy storage market.

The global grid-scale energy storage market is segmented on the basis of technology, application. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as battery, flywheel, compressed air energy storage, pumped hydro power, thermal. On the basis of application the market is segmented as EV charging, UPS, renewable energy integration, micro grids.

The report analyzes factors affecting Grid-Scale Energy Storage market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Grid-Scale Energy Storage market in these regions.

