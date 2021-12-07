At CAGR 26.8.0%: Fuel Cell Market sales to Grow US$ 4,570.68 Million by 2027

In terms of revenue, the fuel cell market was valued at US$ 709.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,570.68 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2020 to 2027.

At present, automotive manufacturers are inclined toward making automotive mobility more sustainable to reduce their impact on the environment. The major players in the automotive sector are focusing on investing in the production of electric vehicles. There have been notable collaborations in recent years between automakers and tech companies to develop technologically advanced electric vehicles. With the changes in business strategies to introduce innovative technologies, the market is moving toward EV adaptation, which has compelled ICE vehicle manufacturers to shift their focus toward EVs with high voltage operating devices. With the rapid growth in the automotive sector, car manufacturers are also becoming careful while selecting energy distribution technologies to avoid battery-related accidents.

At present, there is increase in demand for an energy-efficient electric vehicle to reduce pollutions worldwide. Also, it is stated in the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) that auto manufacturers have announced more than US$ 150 billion investments to achieve the production of 13 million electric vehicles by 2025. The shifting trend of vehicles from old conventional automotive vehicles to electric vehicles demands for electric circuit system, which drives the adoption of fuel cell. Thus, rapid growth in the automotive industry and increasing investment in the production of electric vehicles are the major factors offering opportunity for the global market players to expand their businesses.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report: Hydrogenics Corp.;FuelCell Energy, Inc.; Plug Power Inc.; Bloom Energy; Ballard Power Systems; SFC Energy AG; Intelligent Energy Limited; Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd.; TW Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies; and Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation are among the major companies offering products in fuel cell market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Fuel Cell market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Fuel Cell market segments and regions.

The research on the Fuel Cell market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Fuel Cell market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Fuel Cell market.

The report segments the global fuel cell market as follows:

By Type

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC)

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell (PAFC)

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)

Others

By Application

Transport

Portable

Stationary

By End-User

Fuel Cell Vehicles

Utilities

Defense

Others

