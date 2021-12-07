Hemophilia Drugs Market Size, Key Analysis And Comprehensive Growth Forecast Till 2027

The Global Hemophilia Drugs Market covered the value of US$ 9875.4 Mn in the year 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 15830.3 Mn by 2025. Furthermore, the global market for hemodialysis is expected to report a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The above information was published in a report, titled “Hemophilia Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Disease Indication (Hemophilia A, B & C), Therapy Type (Recombinant Therapy, Plasma therapy & Others), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025.”

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Grifols SA

CSL Behring

Octapharma AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Bioverativ Inc.

FERRING LÄKEMEDEL AB

Aptevo Therapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novo Nordisk

Market Segmentation:

By Disease Indication

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Hemophilia C

By Therapy Type

Recombinant Therapy

Plasma therapy

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)