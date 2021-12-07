Portable MRI Market 2021: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare

“

The report titled Global Portable MRI Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Portable MRI market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Portable MRI market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Portable MRI market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Portable MRI market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Portable MRI report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Portable MRI report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Portable MRI market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Portable MRI market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Portable MRI market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Portable MRI market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Portable MRI market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems, Hyperfine, Voxelgrids, PrizMed Imaging

Market Segmentation by Product:

Superconducting-magnet-based Portable MRI

Electromagnet-based Portable MRI

Permanent-magnet-based Portable MRI



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Laboratories



The Portable MRI Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Portable MRI market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Portable MRI market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Portable MRI market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Portable MRI industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Portable MRI market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Portable MRI market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Portable MRI market?

Table of Contents:

1 Portable MRI Market Overview

1.1 Portable MRI Product Overview

1.2 Portable MRI Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Superconducting-magnet-based Portable MRI

1.2.2 Electromagnet-based Portable MRI

1.2.3 Permanent-magnet-based Portable MRI

1.3 Global Portable MRI Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Portable MRI Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Portable MRI Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Portable MRI Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Portable MRI Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Portable MRI Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Portable MRI Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Portable MRI Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Portable MRI Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Portable MRI Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Portable MRI Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Portable MRI Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Portable MRI Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Portable MRI Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Portable MRI Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Portable MRI Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Portable MRI Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Portable MRI Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Portable MRI Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Portable MRI Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Portable MRI Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Portable MRI Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Portable MRI as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Portable MRI Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Portable MRI Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Portable MRI Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Portable MRI Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Portable MRI Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Portable MRI Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Portable MRI Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Portable MRI Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Portable MRI Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Portable MRI Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Portable MRI by Application

4.1 Portable MRI Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Clinics

4.1.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

4.1.4 Research Laboratories

4.2 Global Portable MRI Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Portable MRI Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Portable MRI Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Portable MRI Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Portable MRI Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Portable MRI Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Portable MRI Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Portable MRI Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Portable MRI Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Portable MRI Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Portable MRI Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Portable MRI Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Portable MRI Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Portable MRI Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Portable MRI by Country

5.1 North America Portable MRI Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Portable MRI Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Portable MRI Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Portable MRI Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Portable MRI by Country

6.1 Europe Portable MRI Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Portable MRI Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Portable MRI Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Portable MRI Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Portable MRI by Country

8.1 Latin America Portable MRI Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Portable MRI Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Portable MRI Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Portable MRI Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Portable MRI by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Portable MRI Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable MRI Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Portable MRI Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable MRI Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable MRI Business

10.1 GE Healthcare

10.1.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

10.1.2 GE Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 GE Healthcare Portable MRI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 GE Healthcare Portable MRI Products Offered

10.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

10.2 Siemens Healthineers

10.2.1 Siemens Healthineers Corporation Information

10.2.2 Siemens Healthineers Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Siemens Healthineers Portable MRI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Siemens Healthineers Portable MRI Products Offered

10.2.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

10.3 Philips Healthcare

10.3.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

10.3.2 Philips Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Philips Healthcare Portable MRI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Philips Healthcare Portable MRI Products Offered

10.3.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

10.4 Canon Medical Systems

10.4.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information

10.4.2 Canon Medical Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Canon Medical Systems Portable MRI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Canon Medical Systems Portable MRI Products Offered

10.4.5 Canon Medical Systems Recent Development

10.5 Hyperfine

10.5.1 Hyperfine Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hyperfine Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Hyperfine Portable MRI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Hyperfine Portable MRI Products Offered

10.5.5 Hyperfine Recent Development

10.6 Voxelgrids

10.6.1 Voxelgrids Corporation Information

10.6.2 Voxelgrids Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Voxelgrids Portable MRI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Voxelgrids Portable MRI Products Offered

10.6.5 Voxelgrids Recent Development

10.7 PrizMed Imaging

10.7.1 PrizMed Imaging Corporation Information

10.7.2 PrizMed Imaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 PrizMed Imaging Portable MRI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 PrizMed Imaging Portable MRI Products Offered

10.7.5 PrizMed Imaging Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Portable MRI Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Portable MRI Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Portable MRI Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Portable MRI Distributors

12.3 Portable MRI Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

