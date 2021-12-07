Industrial Water-based Coatings Market Size 2021, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027 | Goatus, Jamestown, BASF

“

The report titled Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Water-based Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Water-based Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Water-based Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Water-based Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Water-based Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Water-based Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Water-based Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Water-based Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Water-based Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Water-based Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Water-based Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Goatus, Jamestown, BASF, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams, The Valspar, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Tikkurila, IVM Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Alkyd

Acrylic Emulsion

2-Component Epoxy Primer

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automobile Industry

Architecture

Manufacturing

Ship

Others



The Industrial Water-based Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Water-based Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Water-based Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Water-based Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Water-based Coatings Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Water-based Coatings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Alkyd

1.2.2 Acrylic Emulsion

1.2.3 2-Component Epoxy Primer

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Water-based Coatings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Water-based Coatings Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Water-based Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Water-based Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Water-based Coatings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Industrial Water-based Coatings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Water-based Coatings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Water-based Coatings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Industrial Water-based Coatings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings by Application

4.1 Industrial Water-based Coatings Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobile Industry

4.1.2 Architecture

4.1.3 Manufacturing

4.1.4 Ship

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Industrial Water-based Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Industrial Water-based Coatings by Country

5.1 North America Industrial Water-based Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Industrial Water-based Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Industrial Water-based Coatings by Country

6.1 Europe Industrial Water-based Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Industrial Water-based Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Water-based Coatings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Water-based Coatings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Water-based Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Industrial Water-based Coatings by Country

8.1 Latin America Industrial Water-based Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Industrial Water-based Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water-based Coatings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water-based Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water-based Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Water-based Coatings Business

10.1 Goatus

10.1.1 Goatus Corporation Information

10.1.2 Goatus Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Goatus Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Goatus Industrial Water-based Coatings Products Offered

10.1.5 Goatus Recent Development

10.2 Jamestown

10.2.1 Jamestown Corporation Information

10.2.2 Jamestown Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Jamestown Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Jamestown Industrial Water-based Coatings Products Offered

10.2.5 Jamestown Recent Development

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BASF Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BASF Industrial Water-based Coatings Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Development

10.4 PPG Industries

10.4.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 PPG Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 PPG Industries Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 PPG Industries Industrial Water-based Coatings Products Offered

10.4.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.5 The Sherwin-Williams

10.5.1 The Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

10.5.2 The Sherwin-Williams Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 The Sherwin-Williams Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 The Sherwin-Williams Industrial Water-based Coatings Products Offered

10.5.5 The Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

10.6 The Valspar

10.6.1 The Valspar Corporation Information

10.6.2 The Valspar Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 The Valspar Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 The Valspar Industrial Water-based Coatings Products Offered

10.6.5 The Valspar Recent Development

10.7 Nippon Paint

10.7.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nippon Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nippon Paint Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nippon Paint Industrial Water-based Coatings Products Offered

10.7.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

10.8 Kansai Paint

10.8.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kansai Paint Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Kansai Paint Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Kansai Paint Industrial Water-based Coatings Products Offered

10.8.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

10.9 Tikkurila

10.9.1 Tikkurila Corporation Information

10.9.2 Tikkurila Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Tikkurila Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Tikkurila Industrial Water-based Coatings Products Offered

10.9.5 Tikkurila Recent Development

10.10 IVM Group

10.10.1 IVM Group Corporation Information

10.10.2 IVM Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 IVM Group Industrial Water-based Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 IVM Group Industrial Water-based Coatings Products Offered

10.10.5 IVM Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Water-based Coatings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Water-based Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Industrial Water-based Coatings Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Industrial Water-based Coatings Distributors

12.3 Industrial Water-based Coatings Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

