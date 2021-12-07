Thermochromic Materials Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Markem-Imaje, GEMINNOV, Olikrom

Thermochromic materials change their color due to changes in temperature. They are heat-sensitive materials. Their color change happens due to change in crystalline phase and structure. Thermochromic materials are used in beverage labels, packaging labels, shirts, coffee mugs, baby bottles, toys, and many more things. Industrially, they are mainly used as temperature indicators to know the temperature variation in chemical reactions. They are also used in construction applications.

In Nov 2020, Markem-Imaje announced the thermochromic ink to boost safety standards for packaged food. The ink transforms from black to blue as the food packaging exceeds the right temperature of between 115 and 125oC, as designed for retort sterilization of filled cans or plastic pouches. MS596 thermochromic ink from Markem-Imaje can be used to print on both metal cans and plastic film.

Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/28970-global-thermochromic-materials-market-2



Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Thermochromic Materials Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Thermochromic Materials market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Kolorjet (India),Olikrom (France) ,LCR Hallcrests (United States) ,New Prismetic Enterprise (Taiwan),SMAROL INDUSTRY CO., LTD (China),Markem-Imaje (France),LCR Hallcrest (United States),Matsui International Company (United States),GEMINNOV (France) ,Thermochromic Materials (United States).

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Reversible Thermochromic Material, Irreversible Thermochromic Material, Colour to Colourless Thermographic Material, Colourless to Colour Thermographic Material), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Nature (Organic, Inorganic), Materials (Liquid Crystals, Leuco Dyes, Papers, Polymers, Cuprous Mercury Iodide, Others)



Market Trends:

Adoption of Thermochromic Materials in Military Uniforms and Coating Applications

Opportunities:

Growing Applications of Thermochromic Materials in Various Fields Like Battery Indicators

Rise of Chemicals Industry Will Boost the Demand of Thermochromic Materials

Market Drivers:

Consumption of Thermochromic Materials in Textile Inks

The demand for Packaging Labels

Growing Home Applications of Thermochromic Materials

Challenges:

Some Thermochromic Materials May Have Low Colouring Power

Thermochromic Materials May Have Limited Thermal Resistance



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Have Any Questions Regarding Global Thermochromic Materials Market Report, Ask Our [email protected] https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/28970-global-thermochromic-materials-market-2

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Thermochromic Materials Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Thermochromic Materials market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Thermochromic Materials Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Thermochromic Materials

Chapter 4: Presenting the Thermochromic Materials Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Thermochromic Materials market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Thermochromic Materials Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/28970-global-thermochromic-materials-market-2

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport