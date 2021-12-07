DDOS Protection and Mitigation Market to Develop New Growth Story | NETSCOUT, Imperva, A10 Networks

The upsurge in Multi-Vector DDoS Attacks and High Adoption of Cloud-Based and Hybrid DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions will help to boost global DDOS Protection and Mitigation market in the forecasted period. DDoS mitigation is a set of tool used for resisting the impact of distribution denial-of-services attacks on network attached to the Internet by defending the aim and relay networks. The traffic DDoS attacks that reason traffic blockings by over flooding of networks with various illegitimate network packets.

NETSCOUT (United States),Akamai Technologies (United States),Imperva (United States),Radware (Israel),Corero Network Security (United States),Cloudflare (United States),Link11 (Germany),Nexusguard (Hong Kong),A10 Networks, (United States),Fortinet (United States),Huawei Technologies (China),Verisign (United States),Sucuri (United States),SiteLock (United States)

by Application (Network, Database, Application, Endpoint), End Use Industry (Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Energy and Utilities, IT and Telecommunications, Education, Healthcare, Retail, Others), Deployment (On-premises, Hybrid, Cloud), Component (Hardware Solutions, Software Solutions, Services), End User (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Professional Services (Design and Integration, Training and Education, Consulting and Advisory, Support and Maintenance)

Market Trend:

Rising Adoption of Risk-free and Highly Secure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

Robust Requirements from Defence Applications

Market Drivers:

Upsurging Instances of Multi-Vector DDoS Attacks

Increasing Demand for Hybrid and Cloud-Based DDoS Protection and Mitigation Systems

Challenges:

A dearth of Skilled Workforce across the Globe

Integration Complexities with Existing Systems

Opportunities:

Growing Adoption of IoT Enabled and Artificially Intelligent DDOS Protection system

Increasing Instances of Cryptocurrency Threats

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global DDOS Protection and Mitigation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the DDOS Protection and Mitigation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the DDOS Protection and Mitigation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the DDOS Protection and Mitigation

Chapter 4: Presenting the DDOS Protection and Mitigation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the DDOS Protection and Mitigation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, DDOS Protection and Mitigation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

