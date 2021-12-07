Animation and Gaming Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Aardman Animations, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts

Animation and gaming is a process of motion and shape change illusion as well as the art of applying design and aesthetics for animation and game development. Animation is mainly a method of pictorial presentation, has become the most prominent feature of technology-based learning environments. It refers to simulated motion pictures presenting movement of drawn objects. The demand for animation, gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation and gaming available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Animation and Gaming Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Animation and Gaming Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Animation and Gaming Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

Sony Interactive Entertainment (Japan),Aardman Animations (United Kingdom),Activision Blizzard (United States),Adobe (United States),Autodesk (United States),Capcom (Japan),Crest Animation Studios (India),DQ Entertainment (India),DreamWorks Animation (United States),Electronic Arts (United States)

Market Trend:

Growing Adoption of Visual Effects Technology in Movies

Increasing Government Initiatives

Market Drivers:

Rising Number of TV Channels

Online Gaming to Become a Medium for Marketing and Promotion of Films

Growth in Mobile Subscriber Base

Challenges:

Lack of Investment and Government Support

Low Level of Proficiency

Intense Competition Increasing Price Sensitivity

Opportunities:

Animation Players to Tie Up with Internet Subscription Service Providers

Changing Trend from Touch Interaction to No-Touch Interaction

Establishment of a Media Brand for Games

Growing Use of 3D Animation Technology in Medical Forensics

The Global Animation and Gaming Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Media & Entertainment, Online Education, Others), Deployment Mode (On-Demand, Cloud Based), Gaming Software (PC games, Mobile games, Console games, Online games), Dimension Animation (2D, 3D)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

