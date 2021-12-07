December 7, 2021

Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Bridgera, Microsoft, Cloud Logistics

IoT can be used to build a smart location management system in the logistics industry, allowing businesses to monitor driver activities, vehicle location, and delivery status more easily. A manager is alerted by a push message when items are shipped or arrive at a specific location. A solution like this is a lifesaver when it comes to delivery planning, schedule compilation, and viewing. As a result, IoT technology can be used to improve location management while also streamlining business processes. Cloud-based IoT, on the other hand, is a vast network that supports IoT devices and applications. This includes the servers and storage that are needed for real-time operations and processing.

 

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

 

https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/168874-global-cloud-based-iot-logistic-monitoring-market

Major Players in This Report Include,

Bridgera (United States),Microsoft Corp. (United States),International Business Machines (IBM) Corp (United States),Tata Communications (United States),AT&T Inc. (United States),Eyedentify (India),Beam Tracking (Netherland),Cloud Logistics (United States),Roambee (United States),Samsara (United States)

 

Market Trend:

Artificial and Augmented Intelligence

Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility

Blockchain

Autonomous Vehicles

Warehouse Robotics

 

Market Drivers:

Provides End To End Visibility To Maximize Supply Chain Efficiency

Detect Risks And Avoiding Mishaps In Logistics Domain

 

Challenges:

Lack of Data Management and Interoperability

 

Opportunities:

Logistics Companies Investing In Automation

 

The Global Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
by Application (Efficient Fleet Management, Warehouse and Inventory Management, Freight Safety, Supply Chain Management, Tracking and Tracing, Analytical Maintenance, Visibility For In-transit Carriers, Order and Delivery Tracking), Industry (Automotive, Retail, Food &Beverage, Real Estate, Healthcare, Oil &Gas, Aerospace & Defence), Connectivity (Cellular Network, Local Area Network (LAN)), Enterprise (Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise), Component (Sensors/Devices, Connectivity, Data Processing, User Interface), Mode of Transportation (Roadway, Railway, Airway, Waterway)

 

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

  • The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
  • North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
  • South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
  • Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

 

Report Highlights:

  • Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)
  • In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)
  • Recent industry trends and development activity
  • Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

 

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring

Chapter 4: Presenting the Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

 

https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/168874-global-cloud-based-iot-logistic-monitoring-market

Key questions answered

  • Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring market?
  • What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring market?
  • What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Cloud Based IoT Logistic Monitoring market?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

