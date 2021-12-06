Global Electronics And Consumer Goods Plastics Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 7.1% Over The Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Electronics and Consumer Goods Plastics Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Electronics and Consumer Goods Plastics Market: Overview

The global electronics and consumer goods plastics market was valued at US$ 42,589.8 Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The global electronics and consumer goods plastics market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the years to come due to the rapid industrialization in the emerging economies across the globe along with the rising demand for electronics and consumer goods worldwide along with the changing lifestyle. Furthermore, the growing urbanization and enhanced demand for electronics and consumer goods in the emerging economies are some other key factors for the growth of the electronics and consumer goods plastics market during the forecast period. Moreover, the emergence of new technologies coupled with increased demand for eco-friendly products are some of the key opportunities for the global electronics and consumer goods plastics market over the upcoming years. Besides, the volatile raw material cost is one of key factors estimated to hamper the global electronics and consumer goods plastics market growth in the years to come.

Global Electronics and Consumer Goods Plastics Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global electronics and consumer goods plastics market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global electronics and consumer goods plastics market, the demand for electronics and consumer goods plastics has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide during the COVID-19 period.

Global Electronics and Consumer Goods Plastics Market: Report Highlights

On the basis of application, in the electronics and consumer goods plastics market, the household category had a major share in the global market in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Besides, the electronics category is estimated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Based on the regional analysis, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the upcoming years. This is majorly due to the rising packaging industry in the region along with the increased electronics industry in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. Moreover, the rising demand for packaged food & beverages along with the growing urbanization is further estimated to enhance the regional market over the upcoming years.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global electronics and consumer goods plastics market.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global electronics and consumer goods plastics market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

List of Key Players of Global Electronics and Consumer Goods Plastics Market

Solvay

BASF SE

Toray

Chevron Philips Chemical

DuPont

The Dow Chemical Company

Covestro AG

Celance Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Formosa Plastics Group

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Trinseo S.A.

Kuraray

SABIC

Others

Global Electronics and Consumer Goods Plastics Market: Segmentation

Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global electronics and consumer goods plastics market on the basis of product type, application, and regional analysis-

Global Electronics and Consumer Goods Plastics Market: By Product Type

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Polypropylene

Others

Global Electronics and Consumer Goods Plastics Market: By Application

Electronics

Household

Footwear

Sports Equipment

Toys

Others

Global Electronics and Consumer Goods Plastics Market: By Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

