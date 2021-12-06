Global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 6.3% Over The Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market: Overview

The global blow-fill-seal technology market was valued at US$ 340.6 Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The global blow-fill-seal technology market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the years to come due to the rising demand from pharmaceutical industry across the globe along with the increased demand for eco-friendly packaging. Furthermore, the growing for blow-fill-seal technology in the personal care industry along with the increased demand for sustainable packaging solutions are some other key factors for the growth of the blow-fill-seal technology market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased demand for biodegradable packaging across developed and developing economies is one of the key opportunities for the global blow-fill-seal technology market over the upcoming years. Besides, the volatile raw material cost is one of key factors estimated to hamper the global blow-fill-seal technology market growth in the years to come.

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global blow-fill-seal technology market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global blow-fill-seal technology market, the demand for blow-fill-seal technology has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide during the COVID-19 period.

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market: Report Highlights

Based on product type, the bottles category had a major share in the global blow-fill-seal technology market in 2020 and presumed to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Besides, the vials category is estimated to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, in the blow-fill-seal technology market, the pharmaceutical category had a major share in the global market in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominant position during the forecast period.

Based on the regional analysis, Europe had a major share in the global blow-fill-seal technology market and is estimated to continue its dominant position over the upcoming years. This is majorly due to the stringent environment regulations in the region along with growing pharmaceutical industry. On the other flip, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the growing urbanization along with the rising investment in the healthcare industry in the region.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global blow-fill-seal technology market.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global blow-fill-seal technology market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

List of Key Players of Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market

Catalent

Recipharm

Unither Pharmaceuticals

Rommelag

Pharmapack

Unipharma

Curida

Weiler Engineering

The Ritedose Corporation

Unicep Packaging

Lyondellbasell

Gerresheimer

Bioconnection

Nupharma Group

Salvat

Primapharma

Asept Pak

Plastikon

Birgi Mefar Group

Unolab

Others

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market: Segmentation

Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global blow-fill-seal technology market on the basis of material, product, specification, end use and regional analysis-

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market: By Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market: By Product

Bottles

Ampoules

Vials

Prefilled syringes & injectable

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market: By Specification

Small Volume (1mL-99mL)

Large Volume (100mL and Above)

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market: By End Use

Food& Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Global Blow-fill-seal Technology Market: By Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

