Global Aluminum Cans Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 3.5% Over The Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Aluminum Cans Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Aluminum Cans Market: Overview

The global aluminum cans market was valued at US$ XX Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The global aluminum cans market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the years to come due to the rising FMCG industry across the globe along with the increased demand for eco-friendly packaging. Furthermore, the growing urbanization and enhanced demand for luxury packaging products are some other key factors for the growth of the aluminum cans market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased demand for biodegradable packaging across developed and developing economies is one of the key opportunities for the global aluminum cans market over the upcoming years. Besides, the volatile raw material cost is one of key factors estimated to hamper the global aluminum cans market growth in the years to come.

Global Aluminum Cans Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global aluminum cans market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global aluminum cans market, the demand for aluminum cans has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide during the COVID-19 period.

Global Aluminum Cans Market: Report Highlights

Based on capacity, the 201-450 ml category had a significant share in the global aluminum cans market in 2020 and presumed to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, in the aluminum cans market, the beverages category had a major share in the global market in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominant position during the forecast period.

Based on the regional analysis, Europe had a major share in the global aluminum cans market and is estimated to continue its dominant position over the upcoming years. This is majorly due to the stringent environment regulations in the region along with growing awareness for sustainable packaging among consumers. On the other flip, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the growing urbanization along with the rising demand for packaged beverages in the region.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global aluminum cans market.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global aluminum cans market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

List of Key Players of Global Aluminum Cans Market

Ball Corporation

Ardagh Group

Crown Holdings Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

CAN-PACK SA

Asia Pacific Can Company Limited

Mauser Packaging Solutions (Bway Holding Company)

Saudi Arabian Packaging Industry WLL (SAPIN)

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd

CPMC HOLDINGS Limited (COFCO Group)

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

Alucon PCL

CCL Industries Inc.

Nampak Limited

Tubex Group

Linhardt GmbH & Co KG

Montebello Packaging Inc.

Alltub SAS

China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd.

Others

Global Aluminum Cans Market: Segmentation

Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global aluminum cans market on the basis of capacity, product, type, end use and regional analysis-

Global Aluminum Cans Market: By Capacity

Up to 200ml

201-450ml

451-700ml

700-1000ml

More than 1000ml

Global Aluminum Cans Market: By Product

1 Piece Can

2 Piece Can

3 Piece Can

Global Aluminum Cans Market: By Type

Slim

Sleek

Standard

Others

Global Aluminum Cans Market: By End Use

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Paints & Lubricants

Others

Global Aluminum Cans Market: By Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

