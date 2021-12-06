Global Aluminum Cans Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 3.5% Over The Upcoming Years

Global Aluminum Cans Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 3.5% Over The Upcoming Years3 min read
The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Aluminum Cans Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”
Global Aluminum Cans Market: Overview
The global aluminum cans market was valued at US$ XX Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The global aluminum cans market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the years to come due to the rising FMCG industry across the globe along with the increased demand for eco-friendly packaging. Furthermore, the growing urbanization and enhanced demand for luxury packaging products are some other key factors for the growth of the aluminum cans market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased demand for biodegradable packaging across developed and developing economies is one of the key opportunities for the global aluminum cans market over the upcoming years. Besides, the volatile raw material cost is one of key factors estimated to hamper the global aluminum cans market growth in the years to come.
Global Aluminum Cans Market: COVID-19 Impact
The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global aluminum cans market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global aluminum cans market, the demand for aluminum cans has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide during the COVID-19 period.
Global Aluminum Cans Market: Report Highlights
- Based on capacity, the 201-450 ml category had a significant share in the global aluminum cans market in 2020 and presumed to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.
- On the basis of end use, in the aluminum cans market, the beverages category had a major share in the global market in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominant position during the forecast period.
- Based on the regional analysis, Europe had a major share in the global aluminum cans market and is estimated to continue its dominant position over the upcoming years. This is majorly due to the stringent environment regulations in the region along with growing awareness for sustainable packaging among consumers. On the other flip, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the growing urbanization along with the rising demand for packaged beverages in the region.
- Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global aluminum cans market.
- As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global aluminum cans market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.
List of Key Players of Global Aluminum Cans Market
- Ball Corporation
- Ardagh Group
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
- CAN-PACK SA
- Asia Pacific Can Company Limited
- Mauser Packaging Solutions (Bway Holding Company)
- Saudi Arabian Packaging Industry WLL (SAPIN)
- Hindustan Tin Works Ltd
- CPMC HOLDINGS Limited (COFCO Group)
- Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad
- Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.
- Alucon PCL
- CCL Industries Inc.
- Nampak Limited
- Tubex Group
- Linhardt GmbH & Co KG
- Montebello Packaging Inc.
- Alltub SAS
- China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd.
- Others
Global Aluminum Cans Market: Segmentation
Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global aluminum cans market on the basis of capacity, product, type, end use and regional analysis-
Global Aluminum Cans Market: By Capacity
- Up to 200ml
- 201-450ml
- 451-700ml
- 700-1000ml
- More than 1000ml
Global Aluminum Cans Market: By Product
- 1 Piece Can
- 2 Piece Can
- 3 Piece Can
Global Aluminum Cans Market: By Type
- Slim
- Sleek
- Standard
- Others
Global Aluminum Cans Market: By End Use
- Food
- Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Paints & Lubricants
- Others
Global Aluminum Cans Market: By Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America (LATAM)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)