Global Printing Packaging Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 4.7% Over The Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Printing Packaging Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Printing Packaging Market: Overview

The global printing packaging market was valued at US$ 353.8 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The global printing packaging market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the years to come due to the rising demand for innovative printing techniques along with the growing packaging industry across the globe. Furthermore, the growing demand for advanced packaging and enhanced demand for attractive packaging are some other key factors for the growth of the printing packaging market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased demand for eco-friendly packaging and rising modernization in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific are some of the key opportunities for the global printing packaging market over the upcoming years. Besides, the volatile raw material cost is one of key factors estimated to hamper the global printing packaging market growth in the years to come.

Global Printing Packaging Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global printing packaging market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global printing packaging market, the demand for printing packaging has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide during the COVID-19 period.

Global Printing Packaging Market: Report Highlights

Based on printing technologies, the flexographic printing category had a major share in the global neutraceutical packaging market in 2020 and presumed to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. The key benefits of flexographic printing such as ability to print superior quality images in all materials. However, the digital printing category is estimated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of printing inks, in the printing packaging market, the UV curable inks category had a major share in the global market in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominant position during the forecast period.

Based on the regional analysis, Asia Pacific had a major share in the global market in 2020 and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the upcoming years. This is majorly due to the increased demand for innovative packaging along with the rising demand for packaged food & beverages in the region. Moreover, the growing urban population in the emerging economies along with the increased demand for attractive packaging products in the region are some other key factors for the growth of printing packaging market in the region.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global printing packaging market.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global printing packaging market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

List of Key Players of Global Printing Packaging Market

Mondi PLC

Sonoco Products Company

Graphics Packaging Holding Company

Quad/Graphics Inc.

Amcor Limited

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd.

WS Packaging Group Inc.

Kido Packaging Corporation

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.

Duncan Printing Group

Belmont Packaging

Shree Arun Packaging Co. (Sapco)

The Saint Petersburg Exemplary Printing House

Flexo Print Gmbh

Coveris

Rotostampa S.R.L.

Quantum Packaging

Salman Group

Others

Global Printing Packaging Market: Segmentation

Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global printing packaging market on the basis of printing technologies,material, type, printing inks, end use,and regional analysis-

Global Printing Packaging Market: By Printing Technologies

Flexographic Printing

Offset Printing

Gravure Printing

Digital Printing

Others (Screen Printing And Letterpress Methods)

Global Printing Packaging Market: By Material

Paperboards

Labels

Plastics

Metal

Others

Global Printing Packaging Market: By Type

Corrugated

Folding Cartons

Flexible

Label & Tags

Others

Global Printing Packaging Market: By Printing Inks

UV-based

Solvent-based

Aqueous

Others (Latex inks, dye sublimation ink, and eco-solvent & solvent UV)

Global Printing Packaging Market: By End Use

Pharmaceuticals

Household & Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

Others (Automotive, Electronics, Etc.)

Global Printing Packaging Market: By Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

