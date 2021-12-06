Global Printing Packaging Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 4.7% Over The Upcoming Years

Global Printing Packaging Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 4.7% Over The Upcoming Years3 min read
The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Printing Packaging Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”
Global Printing Packaging Market: Overview
The global printing packaging market was valued at US$ 353.8 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The global printing packaging market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the years to come due to the rising demand for innovative printing techniques along with the growing packaging industry across the globe. Furthermore, the growing demand for advanced packaging and enhanced demand for attractive packaging are some other key factors for the growth of the printing packaging market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased demand for eco-friendly packaging and rising modernization in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific are some of the key opportunities for the global printing packaging market over the upcoming years. Besides, the volatile raw material cost is one of key factors estimated to hamper the global printing packaging market growth in the years to come.
Global Printing Packaging Market: COVID-19 Impact
The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global printing packaging market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global printing packaging market, the demand for printing packaging has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide during the COVID-19 period.
Global Printing Packaging Market: Report Highlights
- Based on printing technologies, the flexographic printing category had a major share in the global neutraceutical packaging market in 2020 and presumed to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. The key benefits of flexographic printing such as ability to print superior quality images in all materials. However, the digital printing category is estimated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
- On the basis of printing inks, in the printing packaging market, the UV curable inks category had a major share in the global market in 2020 and is estimated to continue its dominant position during the forecast period.
- Based on the regional analysis, Asia Pacific had a major share in the global market in 2020 and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the upcoming years. This is majorly due to the increased demand for innovative packaging along with the rising demand for packaged food & beverages in the region. Moreover, the growing urban population in the emerging economies along with the increased demand for attractive packaging products in the region are some other key factors for the growth of printing packaging market in the region.
- Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global printing packaging market.
- As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global printing packaging market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.
List of Key Players of Global Printing Packaging Market
- Mondi PLC
- Sonoco Products Company
- Graphics Packaging Holding Company
- Quad/Graphics Inc.
- Amcor Limited
- Constantia Flexibles GmbH
- Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd.
- WS Packaging Group Inc.
- Kido Packaging Corporation
- Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.
- Duncan Printing Group
- Belmont Packaging
- Shree Arun Packaging Co. (Sapco)
- The Saint Petersburg Exemplary Printing House
- Flexo Print Gmbh
- Coveris
- Rotostampa S.R.L.
- Quantum Packaging
- Salman Group
- Others
Global Printing Packaging Market: Segmentation
Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global printing packaging market on the basis of printing technologies,material, type, printing inks, end use,and regional analysis-
Global Printing Packaging Market: By Printing Technologies
- Flexographic Printing
- Offset Printing
- Gravure Printing
- Digital Printing
- Others (Screen Printing And Letterpress Methods)
Global Printing Packaging Market: By Material
- Paperboards
- Labels
- Plastics
- Metal
- Others
Global Printing Packaging Market: By Type
- Corrugated
- Folding Cartons
- Flexible
- Label & Tags
- Others
Global Printing Packaging Market: By Printing Inks
- UV-based
- Solvent-based
- Aqueous
- Others (Latex inks, dye sublimation ink, and eco-solvent & solvent UV)
Global Printing Packaging Market: By End Use
- Pharmaceuticals
- Household & Cosmetics
- Food & Beverage
- Others (Automotive, Electronics, Etc.)
Global Printing Packaging Market: By Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America (LATAM)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)