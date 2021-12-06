Global Retort Pouches Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 5.1% Over The Upcoming Years

Global Retort Pouches Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 5.1% Over The Upcoming Years3 min read
Global Retort Pouches Market: Overview
The global retort pouches market was valued at US$ XX Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The global retort pouches market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in the years to come due to the rising demand for packaged food & beverages across the globe along with the increased demand for retort pouches in numerous end-use industries including healthcare, personal care, and others. Furthermore, the growing demand for advanced packaging and enhanced demand for attractive packaging are some other key factors for the growth of the retort pouches market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increased demand for eco-friendly packaging and rising modernization in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific are some of the key opportunities for the global retort pouches market over the upcoming years. Besides, the volatile raw material cost is one of key factors estimated to hamper the global retort pouches market growth in the years to come.
Global Retort Pouches Market: COVID-19 Impact
The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global retort pouches market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global retort pouches market, the demand for retort pouches has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide during the COVID-19 period.
Global Retort Pouches Market: Report Highlights
- Based on retort pouches weight, the 10-20 gms category had a substantial share in the global retort pouches market in 2020 and presumed to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. However, the 20-50 gms category is estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.
- Based on the regional analysis, Asia Pacific had a major share in the global market in 2020 and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the upcoming years. This is majorly due to the increased penetration of retail along with the rising demand for packaged food & beverages in the region. Moreover, the growing urban population in the emerging economies along with the increased demand for attractive packaging products in the region are some other key factors for the growth of retort pouches market in the region are further estimated to enhance the regional market growth.
- Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global retort pouches market.
- As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global retort pouches market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.
List of Key Players of Global Retort Pouches Market
- Smurfit Kappa
- Amcor
- Mondi
- Berry Global Inc.
- Sonoco
- Sealed Air
- Huhtamaki
- Constantia Flexibles
- Coveris
- Clondalkin Group
- Goglio Spa
- KOROZO
- Wipf Holding AG
- Hatzopoulos S.A.
- Proampac
- Gualapack S.p.A.
- Formika
- Daklapack Group
- American Packaging Corporation
- Bryce Corporation
- Glenroy, Inc.
- C-P Flexible Packaging
- Johns Packaging
- Scholle Ipn
- Interflex Group
- Others
Global Retort Pouches Market: Segmentation
Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global retort pouches market on the basis of material, type, sealer, retort pouches weight, end use,and regional analysis-
Global Retort Pouches Market: By Material
- Paper
- Labels
- Plastics
- Bioplastic
Global Retort Pouches Market: By Type
- Stand-up Retort Pouches
- Block Bottom
- Bottom Gusset
- Side Gusset
- Flat Retort Pouches
- Pillow
- Four-Side Sealed
- Three-Side Sealed
- Roll Stock
Global Retort Pouches Market: By Sealer
- Direct Heat Sealer
- Vacuum Pouch Sealer
- Others
Global Retort Pouches Market: By Retort Pouches Weight
- < 10 gms
- 10-20 gms
- 20-50 gms
- 50-70 gms
- >70 gms
Global Retort Pouches Market: By End Use
- Medical &Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Food
- Beverages
- Others
Global Retort Pouches Market: By Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America (LATAM)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)