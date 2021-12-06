Aircraft Actuator Market to Develop New Growth Story | ABB, AMETEK, Collins Aerospace

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Aircraft Actuator Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Aircraft Actuator market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

ABB (Switzerland),AMETEK Inc. (United States),Collins Aerospace (United States),Eaton (United States),GE Aviation (United Sates),Honeywell International Inc. (United States),IAI (Israel),ITT INC. (United States),Liebherr Group (Germany),Moog, Inc. (United States),PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (United States),SAAB (Sweden),Safran (France),Woodward Inc. (United States),

Brief Snapshot of Aircraft Actuator:

Aircraft actuators can be defined as the equipment used to convert a signal or command into a mechanical motion which is used for different parts in the aircraft such as flight control surfaces, doors, aircraft nose, and aircraft engines. In the commercial aviation sector, the vendors have already been facing a lot of challenges such as disurption in production due to slowdown in aircraft demand, workers went their homes due to COVID-19, steep drop in passenger traffic, and delay in aircraft deliveries due to disrupted supply chain across the world. The United States aircraft actuator market is expected to grow at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Moreover, the rising electrification in aircraft and introduction of electric & more electric aircraft models are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

In January 2020, Honeywell announced that it is developing a new line of electromechanical actuators specifically targeted at the urban air mobility market wherein the actuators will use electricity alone to move primary flight control surfaces, in contrast to the hydraulics, cables, and pushrods found on most conventional aircraft and specifically designed to meet the vibration, power, and weight profiles of eVTOL aircraft models.

Aircraft Actuator Market Trends:

Introduction of Electric and More Electric Aircraft

Opportunities:

Innovation in Technologies for Fuel Efficient Aircraft is Expected to be one of the Major Opportunities for Market Vendors During the Forecast Period

Market Drivers:

Rising Electrification Across Aviation Industry

The Rising Military Aircraft Production

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Linear, Rotary), Application (Landing Gear, Doors, Elevators, Spoilers, Ailerons, Flaps, Rudder, Others), End Users (OEMs, Aftermarket), Technology (Mechanical, Electrical, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft {Narrow-body, Wide-body, Very Large Aircraft}, Military Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopters, UAVs)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

