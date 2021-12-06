Air Traffic Management Market to See Huge Growth With Thales, Raytheon Company, Indra Sistemas

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Air Traffic Management Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Air Traffic Management market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Thales Group (France),Raytheon Company (United States), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain),Harris Corporation (United States),Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States),BAE Systems PLC (United Kingdom),Saab AB (Sweden),,

Brief Snapshot of Air Traffic Management:

Air traffic management is defined as the aviation term encompassing all systems which assist aircraft in order to depart from transit airspace, an aerodrome, and land at a destination aerodrome. It includes airspace management, air traffic services, and others. It can both manage as well as control the air traffic issues nearby the defense planes and other aircraft. Growing modernization in the developed countries, growing globalization of the businesses, the number of airports are increasing gradually in addition to the requirement for the efficient management of the airports are the foremost factor expected to drive the air traffic management market globally in the future.

In February 2019, the United States Air Force has awarded a contract of USD 59 million in order to Northrop Grumman for the development and manufacture of the embedded global positioning system. Therefore, it will, in turn, propel the growth of air traffic management market.

In December 2018, the Harris Corporation (United States) Company has received a contract from the United States Army in order to provide wideband satellite communications. Hence, this new product launch will help in strengthening the position of the company in the United States

In October 2018, the Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain) has received a contract to provide InNOVA Approach as well as Tower display surveillance data processing system to the Inverness Airport. Therefore, it will help to enhance the growth of the revenue for the company in the future

Air Traffic Management Market Trends:

Technology Advancement of Air Traffic Management

Opportunities:

Need for Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) and Satellite-Based ATC

Market Drivers:

Increase in Investments on Airports

Increase in the Number of Airports in the Asia Pacific Region

Modernization of Air Traffic Management Infrastructure

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Airspace (Air Traffic Services, Flow Management, Airspace Management, Aeronautical Info Management), End Use (Commercial, Tactical), Component (Hardware, Software)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Air Traffic Management Market:

Chapter 01 – Air Traffic Management Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Air Traffic Management Market

Chapter 05 – Global Air Traffic Management Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Air Traffic Management Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Air Traffic Management Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Air Traffic Management Market

Chapter 09 – Global Air Traffic Management Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Air Traffic Management Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Air Traffic Management Market Research Methodology

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Air Traffic Management market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Air Traffic Management market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Air Traffic Management market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

