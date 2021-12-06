5G Industrial IOT Market to Witness Massive Growth with IBM, Microsoft, Qualcomm Technologies

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “5G Industrial IOT Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the 5G Industrial IOT market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (United States),Siemens AG (Germany),Ericsson (Sweden),Nokia (Finland),Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) ,Cisco Systems (United States),AT&T (United States),Verizon (United States),Sierra Wireless (Canada),TelefÃ³nica S.A. (Spain),Vodafone (United Kingdom),Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),ASOCS (Israel),T-Mobile USA, INC (United States),TELUS (Canada)

Brief Snapshot of 5G Industrial IOT:

An Industrial IoT system is a complex architecture encompassing sensors, communications, big-data storage, edge computing, and advanced analytics among its disciplines. Industrial IoT has the ability to connect sensors, devices, equipment, software applications, manufacturing production processes, workers, and end consumers. The key elements that can boost Industrial IoT are improved connectivity, availability, low (reduced) latency, flexibility, and speed. 5G technology will play a key role in helping industrial users achieve the goals of Industrial IoT. 5G offers wireless communications services with reduced latency, increased connection density, and improved flexibility compared to the current 4G generation. This has led to significant growth of the global 5G Industrial IoT market over the forecast period.

On 2oth December 2020, Nokia and Thai mobile operator, dtac, part of Telenor Group, came into partnership wherein dtac selected Nokia as its first 5G RAN partner in a three-year deal covering the North and North Eastern regions of Thailand.

5G Industrial IOT Market Trends:

Increase in the Number of M2M Connections across Manufacturing Industries

Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Private 5G Network Across Manufacturing Industries

Increasing Development of Smart Infrastructure such as 5G-enabled Factory

Market Drivers:

Growing Number of IoT Devices Across Manufacturing Industries

Rising Demand for High Reliability and Low Latency Networks in Manufacturing Industries

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Predictive Maintenance, Business Process Optimization, Asset Tracking and Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management, Automation Control and Management, Emergency and Incident Management, and Business Communication), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Component (Hardware, Solutions, Services), End User (Process Industries, Discrete Industries)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global 5G Industrial IOT Market:

Chapter 01 – 5G Industrial IOT Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global 5G Industrial IOT Market

Chapter 05 – Global 5G Industrial IOT Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global 5G Industrial IOT Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global 5G Industrial IOT Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global 5G Industrial IOT Market

Chapter 09 – Global 5G Industrial IOT Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global 5G Industrial IOT Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – 5G Industrial IOT Market Research Methodology

