Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Qualys, Rapid7, Cronus-Cyber Technologies

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Qualys, Rapid7, Cronus-Cyber Technologies4 min read
Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are:
Qualys (United States),Rapid7 (United States),Cronus-Cyber Technologies (Israel),DXC Technology (United States),AttackIQ (United States),Cymulate Ltd. (Israel),XM Cyber (Israel),Skybox Security (United States),SafeBreach (United States),Firemon, LLC (United States),FireEye (United States),NopSec (United States),Threatcare (United States)
Brief Snapshot of Automated Breach and Attack Simulation:
Security and attack simulation is a technology used to automate the techniques used to authenticate the actual effectiveness of security controllers. This IT security technology can automatically detect vulnerabilities in a company’s cyber defense. The technology enables security teams to prioritize the results and simulate the attacks. It provides operations teams with automation solutions with seamless integration to improve overall security posture as well as efficiency against various threats. The best-automated security and attack simulation tools prioritize and mention the fixes that need to be made to increase security staff time and thereby reduce the risk of cyberattacks. After the outbreak of COVID-19, the frequency and complexity of cyberattacks have increased fivefold worldwide, according to the WHO. Cyber attackers have carried out attacks on companies of all sizes in industries from BFSI to retail and e-commerce to critical infrastructure and IT companies. To protect themselves against financial and reputational damage, the organizations have increased the implementation of security measures worldwide.
In October 2020 Rapid7 updated its MDR service and added Active Response. These advanced capabilities extend end-to-end threat detection and response to 24/7 threats to reduce attacker residence time, reduce response time, and contain user and endpoint threats.
Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Trends:
The Increased Use of Smartphones for Online Transactions and Online Shopping
Increasing BYOD Trend across Enterprises of All Sizes
Opportunities:
An Increase in the Demand for Automated Breach and Simulation for Enhancing the Security Infrastructure of the Organization
Increasing Digitization Initiatives Resulting In Increased Dependency on IoT Devices Necessitating Timely ABAS
The High Adoption
Market Drivers:
The Increasing Number of Cyberattack
Increasing Complexities in Managing Security Threats Due To an Increased Number of Attack Vectors
Growing Penalties for Mismanaged Assets Leading To Cyber Thefts
The Rise in Stringent Compliance Mandates Governing O
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
by Type (Platforms/Tools, Services), Application (Patch Management, Configuration Management, Threat Intelligence, Others), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), End-User (Enterprise, Data Centers, Service Providers)
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
