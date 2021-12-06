Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Qualys, Rapid7, Cronus-Cyber Technologies

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Qualys (United States),Rapid7 (United States),Cronus-Cyber Technologies (Israel),DXC Technology (United States),AttackIQ (United States),Cymulate Ltd. (Israel),XM Cyber (Israel),Skybox Security (United States),SafeBreach (United States),Firemon, LLC (United States),FireEye (United States),NopSec (United States),Threatcare (United States)

Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/110139-global-automated-breach-and-attack-simulation-market

Brief Snapshot of Automated Breach and Attack Simulation:

Security and attack simulation is a technology used to automate the techniques used to authenticate the actual effectiveness of security controllers. This IT security technology can automatically detect vulnerabilities in a company’s cyber defense. The technology enables security teams to prioritize the results and simulate the attacks. It provides operations teams with automation solutions with seamless integration to improve overall security posture as well as efficiency against various threats. The best-automated security and attack simulation tools prioritize and mention the fixes that need to be made to increase security staff time and thereby reduce the risk of cyberattacks. After the outbreak of COVID-19, the frequency and complexity of cyberattacks have increased fivefold worldwide, according to the WHO. Cyber attackers have carried out attacks on companies of all sizes in industries from BFSI to retail and e-commerce to critical infrastructure and IT companies. To protect themselves against financial and reputational damage, the organizations have increased the implementation of security measures worldwide.

In October 2020 Rapid7 updated its MDR service and added Active Response. These advanced capabilities extend end-to-end threat detection and response to 24/7 threats to reduce attacker residence time, reduce response time, and contain user and endpoint threats.

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Trends:

The Increased Use of Smartphones for Online Transactions and Online Shopping

Increasing BYOD Trend across Enterprises of All Sizes

Opportunities:

An Increase in the Demand for Automated Breach and Simulation for Enhancing the Security Infrastructure of the Organization

Increasing Digitization Initiatives Resulting In Increased Dependency on IoT Devices Necessitating Timely ABAS

The High Adoption

Market Drivers:

The Increasing Number of Cyberattack

Increasing Complexities in Managing Security Threats Due To an Increased Number of Attack Vectors

Growing Penalties for Mismanaged Assets Leading To Cyber Thefts

The Rise in Stringent Compliance Mandates Governing O

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Platforms/Tools, Services), Application (Patch Management, Configuration Management, Threat Intelligence, Others), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), End-User (Enterprise, Data Centers, Service Providers)

Have Any Questions Regarding Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Report, Ask Our [email protected] https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/110139-global-automated-breach-and-attack-simulation-market

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market:

Chapter 01 – Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Chapter 05 – Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market

Chapter 09 – Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Research Methodology

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/110139-global-automated-breach-and-attack-simulation-market

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Automated Breach and Attack Simulation market?

market? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA â€“ 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport