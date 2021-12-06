December 6, 2021

Legal Marijuana Market Size 2021-2028: SWOT Analysis, Industry Share, Growth, Regional Overview.

Legal Marijuana

Credible Markets has added a new key research reports covering Legal Marijuana market. The study aims to provide global investors with a game-changing decision making tool covering key fundamentals of the Legal Marijuana market. The research report will include total global revenues in the market with historical analysis, key figures including total revenues, total sales, key products, instrumental drivers, and challenges. The report data is derived from extensive primary and secondary information sources with a reliable in-depth overview of the Legal Marijuana market. The research report relies on global governing bodies as primary sources of data, with independent analysis of the forecast, and objective estimations of the growth.

The Legal Marijuana research report will also study market share for major stakeholders in their global capacity as transformers of the global scale. This qualitative and quantitative analysis will include key product offerings, key differentiators, revenue share, market size, market status, and strategies. The report will also cover key agreements, collaborations, and global partnership soon to change dynamics of the market on a global scale. 

Top Key Players

Cannabrand
ABcann Medicinals, Inc.
The Cronos Group
Aphria, Inc.
Aurora Cannabis
Natural Cannabis
Monarch
Potbotics
Tikun Olam
Maricann Group, Inc.
Tilray
mCig
Organigram Holdings, Inc
Canopy Growth Corporation
GreenGro

By Types

THC-dominant
CBD-dominant
Balanced THC and CBD

By Applications

Medical
Recreational
Others

Legal Marijuana Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

  • Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
  • Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
  • North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
  • South America (Brazil etc.)
  • The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Some Point from Table of Content:

Global Legal Marijuana Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2027

Chapter 1 Legal Marijuana Market – Research Scope

Chapter 2 Legal Marijuana Market – Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Legal Marijuana Market Forces

Chapter 4 Legal Marijuana Market – By Geography

Chapter 5 Legal Marijuana Market – By Trade Statistics

Chapter 6 Legal Marijuana Market – By Type

Chapter 7 Legal Marijuana Market – By Application

Chapter 8 North America Legal Marijuana Market

Chapter 9 Europe Legal Marijuana Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Legal Marijuana Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Middle East and Africa Legal Marijuana Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Legal Marijuana Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Chapter 14 Market Forecast – By Regions

Chapter 15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

Report includes Competitor's Landscape:

➊ Major trends and growth projections by region and country
➋ Key winning strategies followed by the competitors
➌ Who are the key competitors in this industry?
➍ What shall be the potential of this industry over the forecast tenure?
➎ What are the factors propelling the demand for the Legal Marijuana?
➏ What are the opportunities that shall aid in significant proliferation of the market growth?
➐ What are the regional and country wise regulations that shall either hamper or boost the demand for Legal Marijuana?
➑ How has the covid-19 impacted the growth of the market?
➒ Has the supply chain disruption caused changes in the entire value chain?

