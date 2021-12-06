Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market 2021 Size, Share, Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Latest Innovations, Growth, Key Players and Competitive Strategies by 2028

The environmental consulting services market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 8,356.29 million in 2021 to US$ 11,954.86 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The European region comprises several developed economies such as Germany, France, the UK, and Italy. The western part of Europe is known for better standards of living, with people having higher income levels, that the other parts of the region. Residential construction in the region is expanding vigorously owing to demographic trends, low mortgage rates, and increased household income.

Major key players covered in this report:

AECOM

Antea Group

Arcadis N.V.

Bechtel Corporation

ERM Group, Inc.

Golder Associates

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

John Wood Group PLC

Ramboll Group A/S

SLR Consulting

Stantec Inc.

Tetra Tech Inc.

Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market Segmentation

Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market – By Service Type

Investment Assessment & Auditing

Permitting & Compliance

Project & Information Management

Monitoring & Testing

Others

Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market – By Media Type

Water Management

Waste Management

Others

Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market – By Vertical

Energy & Utilities

Chemical & Petroleum

Manufacturing & Process Industries

Transportation & Construction Industries

