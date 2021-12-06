December 6, 2021

Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market 2021 Size, Share, Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Latest Innovations, Growth, Key Players and Competitive Strategies by 2028

The environmental consulting services market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 8,356.29 million in 2021 to US$ 11,954.86 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The European region comprises several developed economies such as Germany, France, the UK, and Italy. The western part of Europe is known for better standards of living, with people having higher income levels, that the other parts of the region. Residential construction in the region is expanding vigorously owing to demographic trends, low mortgage rates, and increased household income.

Major key players covered in this report:

  • AECOM
  • Antea Group
  • Arcadis N.V.
  • Bechtel Corporation
  • ERM Group, Inc.
  • Golder Associates
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
  • John Wood Group PLC
  • Ramboll Group A/S
  • SLR Consulting
  • Stantec Inc.
  • Tetra Tech Inc.

Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market Segmentation

 Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market – By Service Type

  • Investment Assessment & Auditing
  • Permitting & Compliance
  • Project & Information Management
  • Monitoring & Testing
  • Others

Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market – By Media Type

  • Water Management
  • Waste Management
  • Others

Europe Environmental Consulting Services Market – By Vertical

  • Energy & Utilities
  • Chemical & Petroleum
  • Manufacturing & Process Industries
  • Transportation & Construction Industries

Reasons to buy report

  • To understand the Europe environmental consulting services market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return.
  • Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for Europe environmental consulting services market.
  • Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Europe environmental consulting services market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales.
  • Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form Europe environmental consulting services market.
  • Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2021-2028 in Europe region.

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

