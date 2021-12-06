Global Wound Debridement Products Market Report 2021-2024 Major Manufacturers Performance, Market Share and Size (Players: Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet, DeRoyal Industries)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Among chronic wounds, venous insufficiency ulcers constituted 50% of chronic leg ulcers resulting in venous etiology. Annual prevalence of venous insufficiency ulcers in those aged 65 and older has been estimated to be 1.69 per 100 people per year.

Wound Debridement Products Market Segmentation Analysis:

Wound Debridement Products Market by Top Manufacturers:

Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher International, Arobella Medical, LLC, Misonix, Söring GmbH, BSN Medical, Derma Sciences Inc.

By Product Type

Hydrosurgical Debridement Devices, Low-Frequency Ultrasound Devices, Surgical Wound Debridement Devices, Mechanical Debridement Pads, Traditional Wound Debridement Devices, Larval Therapy

By Application

Chronic Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds, Burn Cases

By End User

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized Clinics, Nursing Facilities, Others

