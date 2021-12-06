Industry Analysis of Seam Tapes Market Size, Segments, Applications, Types, Competitors, Demographics and Forecast to 2027

Global “Seam Tapes Market” Forecast 2021-2027:

Seam tape is a double or multi-layer adhesive film used to seal seams to prevent water from leaking from the seams. Seam tape is used by using a hot air tape machine for a variety of applications, including outerwear, industrial work clothes, tents, waterproof boots, footwear, and military clothing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Seam Tapes Market

The global Seam Tapes market was valued at USD 120.6 in 2020 and will reach USD 151.7 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027.

Global Seam Tapes Scope and Market Size

The global Seam Tapes market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Seam Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status.

Seam Tapes Market size provides key analysis on the market status of the Seam Tapes manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe.

The report demonstrates detail coverage of Seam Tapes industry and main market trends.

The market research includes historical and forecast data, like demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Seam Tapes by geography, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions.

The research covers the current Seam Tapes market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Toray Industries

Bemis Associates

Himel

Sealon

Loxy

Gerlinger Industries

DingZing

Adhesive Films

San Chemicals

Essentra

Geo-Synthetics

GCP Applied Technologies

Traxx Corporation

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency. The desease has spread to over 100 countries and caused huge losses of lives around the globe. Especially the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard. The downward pressure on the world economy that once showed signs of recovery in the previous period has increased again. The outbreak of the epidemic has added risk factors to the already weak growth of the world economy. Many international organizations have pointed out that the world economy is in the most severe period since the financial crisis.

By the product type, the Seam Tapes market is primarily split into:

Polyurethane

Poly Vinyl Chloride

By the end users/application, Seam Tapes market report covers the following segments:

Waterproof Apparel

Footwear

Automotive Parts

Sporting Goods

Others

Table of Contents with Major Points :

Detailed TOC of Global Seam Tapes Market Research Report 2021-2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Seam Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Seam Tapes

1.2 Seam Tapes Segment by Type

1.3 Seam Tapes Segment by Application

1.4 Global Seam Tapes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Seam Tapes Industry

1.6 Seam Tapes Market Trends

2 Global Seam Tapes Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Seam Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Seam Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Seam Tapes Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Seam Tapes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Seam Tapes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Seam Tapes Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Seam Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Seam Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Seam Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Seam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Seam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Seam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Seam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Seam Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Seam Tapes Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Seam Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Seam Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Seam Tapes Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Seam Tapes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Seam Tapes Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Seam Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Seam Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Seam Tapes Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Seam Tapes Business

7 Seam Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Seam Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Seam Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Seam Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Seam Tapes Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.5 Europe Seam Tapes Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.6 Asia Pacific Seam Tapes Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.7 Latin America Seam Tapes Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Seam Tapes Estimates and Projections (2021-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

