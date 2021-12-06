Lifting Magnets Market 2022 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size & Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Latest Research on “Lifting Magnets Market” report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the industry. The report provides precise market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Lifting Magnets market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

A lifting magnet is an electromagnet designed to pick up or lift metal objects. These magnets vary widely in size and can be as small as a credit card or as large as a twin-sized bed. Usually, the larger lifting magnets are operated hung from a chain on a crane that is able to dangle the magnet into the location necessary to retrieve the desired object. This type of magnet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including automobile junking, construction, and demolition and cleanup.

Global Manufacturers of Lifting Magnets Market Report Are:

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Kanetec

Walker Magnetics (Alliance Holdings)

Evertz Group

Hishiko Corporation

Magnetool, Inc.

Sarda Magnets Group

WOKO Magnet

Armstrong Magnetics, Inc.

Industrial Magnetics, Inc. (IMI)

Walmag Magnetics

Braillon Magnetics

ALFRA GmbH

Eclipse Magnetics (Spear & Jackson)

Magnetic Lifting Technologies

Earth-Chain Enterprise

Assfalg GmbH

HVR Magnetics

Uptech Engineering

Hunan Kemeida Electric

Lifting Magnets Market Segmentation by Types:

Permanent Lifting Magnets

Battery Powered Lifting Magnets

Electro-permanent Lifting Magnets

Others

Lifting Magnets Market Segmentation by Applications:

Automotive

Construction

Ship Building

Industrial

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lifting Magnets Market:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Lifting Magnets Market Production by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Lifting Magnets Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lifting Magnets Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Lifting Magnets Production

2.2 Lifting Magnets Market Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

3 Lifting Magnets Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Lifting Magnets Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Lifting Magnets Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Lifting Magnets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Lifting Magnets Production by Regions

4.1 Global Lifting Magnets Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Lifting Magnets Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Lifting Magnets Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 India

5 Lifting Magnets Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Lifting Magnets Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Lifting Magnets Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Lifting Magnets Consumption Market Share by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Lifting Magnets Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Lifting Magnets Revenue by Type

6.3 Lifting Magnets Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Lifting Magnets Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Lifting Magnets Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Lifting Magnets Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

