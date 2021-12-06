COVID-19 Impact and Recovery| Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Size Report 2021 to 2024 | Key Players: Halliburton Co., Schlumberger Limited, Omnisens SA

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market

Due to such a high demand for energy, there is an urgent need to tap new and unexplored fossil fuel resources. Presently, production and transportation of energy is taking place in highly complex situations such as soil instabilities, increasing tectonic activity, ultra deep water operations and taking care to ensure that there is no negative impact on fisheries and terrestrial fauna, human intrusion risks etc. Besides, there is a need for real-time complex LNG assets control and high temperatures employed in steam enhanced heavy oil recovery methods. Due to all these factors, distributed acoustic sensing or fiber optic sensing has emerged as a versatile and cost-effective technique to evaluate the mechanical health of large structures and perform efficient damage assessment – both of which are compulsory in order to optimize energy production and transfer. Due to this reason, there is a huge demand for distributed acoustic sensing mechanisms in the market.

The report originally introduced Distributed Acoustic Sensing basics portraits, categories, uses and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Distributed Acoustic Sensing for each application.

Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market by Top Manufacturers:

Halliburton Co., Schlumberger Limited, Omnisens SA, Baker Hughes, Inc., Fotech Solutions ltd., Silixa Ltd., Qintiq Group PLC, Future Fiber Technologies Ltd., Banweaver, Hifi Enginnering Inc.

By Application

Oilfield Services, Pipeline Management, Security & Surveillance, Transport

