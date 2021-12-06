Programmatic Advertising Platform Industry 2021 to 2024: Global Market Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue with Analysis of AppNexus Inc., AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.), Yahoo! Inc.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Programmatic Advertising Platform Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Programmatic Advertising Platform Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Programmatic Advertising Platform analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

People carry their phones with them pretty much constantly throughout the day and keep them beside their beds all over the night. Mobile phones are estimated to create significant opportunity to increase programmatic spending. As the mobile market grows, mobile advertising will be used on a wider scale and there is a greater demand for more sophisticated technology. Mobile is getting closer to replacing desktops as ‘the first screen’ programmatic technology confidently making its way to mobile phones. The emergence of new ways and tools to monitor and measure relevant data on mobile devices is affecting bright prospects for programmatic mobile video.

Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Programmatic Advertising Platform for each application.

Programmatic Advertising Platform Market by Top Manufacturers:

AppNexus Inc., AOL Inc. (Verizon Communications Inc.), Yahoo! Inc., DataXu Inc., Adroll.com, Google Inc. (Doubleclick), Adobe Systems Incorporated, Rubicon Project Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., MediaMath Inc., IPONWEB Holding Limited (BidSwitch), Between Digital, Fluct, Adform, The Trade Desk, Turn Inc., Beeswax, Connexity, Inc., Centro, Inc., RadiumOne, Inc.

By Transaction Mode

Real Time Bidding, Private Marketplace, Automated Guaranteed

By Ad Format

Desktop Display, Desktop Video, Mobile Display, Mobile Video

By Enterprise Size

SMBs, Large Enterprises

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Programmatic Advertising Platform Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Programmatic Advertising Platform market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Programmatic Advertising Platform industry.

Different types and applications of Programmatic Advertising Platform industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Programmatic Advertising Platform Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Programmatic Advertising Platform industry.

SWOT analysis of Programmatic Advertising Platform Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Programmatic Advertising Platform market Forecast.

