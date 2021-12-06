End-point Security Market Size and Share Latest Report 2021-2024: Analysis by top Manufacturers like Symantec, Sophos, Trend Micro

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“End-point Security Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major End-point Security Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The End-point Security analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The emergence of IoT has significantly increased the demand for connected technologies such as smart vehicles, driverless cars, and Machine to Machine communication. The IoT network comprises a number of end-point devices that are ripe for picking by hackers leading to a compromise of critical and confidential organizational data. A new trend seen across the globe is Bring Your Own Devices or BYOD and the end-point security market has to adapt to this. This has increased the cyber security risk for personal devices as the devices access networks that may not be fully secure. Therefore, there is immense opportunity for the end-point security market to cater to these diverse requirements.

The report originally introduced End-point Security basics portraits, categories, uses and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Also it analysed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, product, force, demand and End-point Security request growth rate and forecast to 2024 etc. In the end, the report introduced new design SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

End-point Security Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of End-point Security for each application.

End-point Security Market by Top Manufacturers:

Symantec, Sophos, Trend Micro, Intel, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Checkpoint Software, Cisco System Inc., Kaspersky Lab, Palo Alto Network, AVAST Software, Ivanti, RSA, Longview Solutions, Fortinet, Promisec, G2 Crowd Inc., Klogix Security, Lookout Inc., Doyen infosolutions Pvt Ltd.

By Deployment Type

On-premise, SaaS

By End-user

Small and Medium Enterprise (SMB), Large Enterprise

By Vertical

Banking, Discrete Manufacturing, Government Agencies, Process Manufacturing, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Energy and Utilities, Investment Services, Others

