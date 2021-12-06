Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size & Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2022 to 2025

Latest Research on “Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market” report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the industry. The report provides precise market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market variations during the forecast period.

About Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market:

HUD (Head-up Display) falls into windshield type (W-type) and combined type (C-type). It was initially mounted on GM Corvette in 2001, and then the first color HUD was launched by BMW in 2004.

In OEM market, C-type will expectedly see a declining market share due to poor user experience, and even Chinese automakers use few HUDs of such type, for example, Geely equips its Borui models with W-type. AR-HUD is the general direction of OEM. To achieve AR (augmented reality) of the true sense, DLP (digital light processing) projection technology is indispensable. AR-HUD will come out in 2018 and be the mainstream in 2021. However, for digital micromirror device (DMD), the core component of DLP projector, and related technologies are monopolized by Texas Instruments, coupled with complicated optical path and much higher price of DMD than TFT-LCD, DLP’s costs will seldom drop despite maturity of the technology for quite a few years.

The global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Global Manufacturers of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market Report Are:

Bosch

Continental

Microvision

Nippon Seiki

Pioneer

Visteon

Honda

BMW

GM

Audi

GM Cadillac

Buick

Mercedes

Digilens

Denso

Toyota

Hyundai

PSA

Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market Segmentation by Types:

W-Type

C-Type

Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market Segmentation by Applications:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market Production by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The analyzed data on the Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants. This report provides insights into a dynamic competitive environment. It also offers a progressive viewpoint on different factors driving or restricting the market growth.

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Production

2.2 Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

3 Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 India

5 Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Consumption Market Share by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Revenue by Type

6.3 Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Automotive Instrument Cluster and Head-up Display (HUD) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

