COVID-19 Impact on Wearable Injectors Industry 2021: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (Bespak, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.)

Wearable injectors are also called patch pumps or patch injectors that are responsible for the delivery of drugs. These wearable injectors have been evolved from the traditional syringes, and are designed to make the treatment easier with its single-step delivery mechanism. The device helps to control the disease in the patients and delivers the drugs faster and safer manner in the body through subcutaneous tissues. The wearable injectors have open the door for the patients suffering from cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. The wearable injectors deliver large-volume and viscous drugs, which were previously difficult by vials and syringes. Moreover, wearable injectors are user friendly and they reduce the need of multiple painful injections. The wearable injector offers convenience to the patients by reducing the hospital visits.

Wearable Injectors Market by Top Manufacturers:

Bespak, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Ypsomed Group, Valeritas,Inc, Dexcom, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Enable Injections LLC, Amgen Inc., Medtronic Plc,

By Product Type

Body-worn patch injectors, Off-body worn injectors

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online sales, others

