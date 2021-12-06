COVID-19 Impact and Recovery| Dental X-ray Systems Market Size Report 2021 to 2024 | Key Players: Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, J. MORITA CORP.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Over the past few years, it is observed that advancements in medical image technologies are increasing the demand for dental X-ray systems.

Over the past few years, it is observed that advancements in medical image technologies are increasing the demand for dental X-ray systems. The dental X-ray systems and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems, are designed to treat oral problems. In recent years, a CBCT system is considered as the most practical method of providing diagnostic tools like surgical guides, mandibular canal location, and pre-surgical treatment planning with 3D dental software applications for dental disorders. Floor mounted intraoral X-ray systems and hand-held intraoral x-ray systems are considered as intraoral X-ray systems, whereas, panoramic x-ray systems and cephalometric projections systems are considered as extraoral X-ray systems. In intraoral X-rays systems, the X-ray film is placed inside the buccal cavity. Intraoral X-rays systems allow dentists to observe roots of the teeth, check the condition of the bony region surrounding the tooth, monitor the condition of developing teeth, and detect cavities. Extraoral X-ray systems are used with the film outside the buccal cavity. Extraoral X-ray provides less detail in comparison to intraoral X-rays. Extraoral X-ray systems are used to examine the bones of the face.

The report analysed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, product, force, demand and Dental X-ray Systems request growth rate and forecast to 2024 etc.

Dental X-ray Systems Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Dental X-ray Systems for each application.

Dental X-ray Systems Market by Top Manufacturers:

Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, J. MORITA CORP., FONA, Carestream Dental, LLC., Prexion Corporation, PLANMECA OY, Owandy Radiology

By Product Types

Floor Mounted Intraoral X-ray Systems, Hand-Held Intraoral X-ray Systems, Panoramic X-ray Systems, Cephalometric Projections Systems, Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT ) Systems

By End User

Dental Laboratories, Dental Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others

