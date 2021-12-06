Gas Mask Market Analysis, Development, Revenue, Forecast till 2028| Gas Mask Industry Top Manufacture, Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Request Sample Copy Request for Customization Buy Now

Gas Mask Market report provides an in-depth review of the Expansion Drivers, Potential Challenges, Distinctive Trends, and Opportunities for market participants to equip readers to totally comprehend the landscape of the Gas Mask industry. Major prime key manufacturers are enclosed within the report alongside Market Share, Stock Determinations and Figures, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, and Business Profiles.

The global gas mask market size is experiencing a period of accelerated expansion owing to the increasing utilization of gas masks by healthcare workers for protection against COVID-19, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Gas Mask Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Duct Mask, Air Purifying Respirators (APRS), Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRS), Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBAS), Emergency Escape Hoods), By Application (Oil and Gas, Military, Healthcare, Mining, Fire Service, Industrial Sector, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028”. The rapid transmission of the coronavirus through air has put frontline healthcare workers at tremendous risk and governments and regulatory bodies are constantly demanding efficient equipment to provide adequate safety to these workers. Gas masks have emerged as an optimal solution for this problem as they comprehensively cover the face and effectively filter out any pathogens floating in the air. For example, in August 2020, the French Army Biomedical Research Center equipped its surgeons with military gas masks to protect them when they performed tracheotomies on COVID-19 patients suffering from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). In Israel, a medical device company called HemaClear developed the ViriMASK Protective Oculo-Respirator that covers the eyes, nose, and mouth with a filtering mechanism that can be washed and reused. Widening usage of the gas-filtering masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic is, therefore, speeding up the growth rate of this market.

Highlights of the Report:

Industry-leading research into the market drivers, trends, and challenges;

Worm’s eye-view analysis of each market segment;

Unrivalled insights into the top market players and their growth strategies; and

In-depth examination of the regional developments and prospects influencing the market.

Driving Factor

Considerable Benefits of PAPRs to Stoke Product Adoption

A powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) is defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as a respiratory protection system that uses a blower to force the ambient air through the mask filter into the inlet covering. These respirators offer a host of advantages to the wearer. For example, since PAPR utilizes a blower to drag the air, it does not require the wearer to use extra lung power to breathe, allowing the wearer to inhale more naturally. Further, companies have also been designing PAPR units that incorporate an integrated face shields to protect the wearer from not just air pollutants, but also prevent eye and face exposure to dangerous materials such as debris, toxic gases, and other hazards. In addition, certain manufacturers also offer the end-user a wide choice of headgear and breathing tubes, allowing the wearer to customize the PAPR system as per the needs of the work environment. The broad advantages provided by PAPR gas masks make them the ideal choice for use in harsh environments such as chemical factories, underground mining, and nuclear facilities.

Regional Insights

North America to Have a Tight Hold on Market Share; Asia Pacific to Register Speedy Growth

North America is expected to dominate the gas mask market share in the forthcoming years on account of the strong presence of major global players such as 3M and Honeywell in the US and Canada. The US in particular will spearhead the regional market as it is steadily ramping up its military expenditure to provide its troops with enhanced equipment such as self-contained breathing apparatus. In addition, the US has stringent workplace safety rules, which ensure extensive adoption of gas masks in the country.

In Asia Pacific, lucrative opportunities await market players as the demand for advanced protective equipment is rising from diverse end-use industries such as healthcare, mining, and military. The Middle East & Africa region is also displaying promising growth owing to the increasing adoption of breathing units in the oil & gas industry.

Competitive Landscape

Development of Mask Solutions for Government Agencies to Characterize Competition

Key players in this market are focused on designing and developing gas masks for law enforcement agencies to empower them to effectively carry out their duties. These companies are gearing their strategies towards securing contracts from different government bodies, which allows them to cement their position and fuel the gas mask market growth in the process.

Industry Developments:

September 2020: MIRA Safety announced the launch of Police Canister (P-CAN) gas mask filter system, developed exclusively for law enforcement agencies. The system offers police officers advanced protection from tear gases and other hazardous chemicals that they are regularly exposed to when performing their duties.

MIRA Safety announced the launch of Police Canister (P-CAN) gas mask filter system, developed exclusively for law enforcement agencies. The system offers police officers advanced protection from tear gases and other hazardous chemicals that they are regularly exposed to when performing their duties. March 2020: AirBoss of America bagged a USD 96.4 million contract from the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the production and sale of the company’s flagship FlexAir™ Powered Air Purifying Respirator systems, 600,000 filters, and accessories.

List of Key Players Covered in the Gas Mask Market Report:

RSG Safety (The Netherlands)

KCWW (The U.S.)

Avon Protection (The U.S.)

MSA (Pennsylvania)

3M (The U.S.)

RPB Safety (The U.S.)

AirBoss of America Corp. (Canada)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Johnson Controls (The U.S.)

