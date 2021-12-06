Satellite Bus Market Analysis By Key Players, Share, Revenue, Forecast till 2028| Satellite Bus Industry Revenue Expectation, Research Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Request Sample Copy Request for Customization Buy Now

Satellite Bus Market report provides an in-depth review of the Expansion Drivers, Potential Challenges, Distinctive Trends, and Opportunities for market participants to equip readers to totally comprehend the landscape of the Satellite Bus industry. Major prime key manufacturers are enclosed within the report alongside Market Share, Stock Determinations and Figures, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, and Business Profiles.

The growing number of space missions are expected to foster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Satellite Bus Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Size (Small (1-500 kg), Medium (501-2500 kg), Large (>2500 kg)), By Subsystem (Structures and Mechanisms, Thermal Control, Electric Power System(EPS)), By Application (Earth Observation & Meteorology, Communication, Scientific Research & Exploration) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The growing deployment of satellites is expected to have an excellent influence on the market.

The report on the satellite bus market highlights:

Market Driver :

Rising Advancements in Satellite Systems to Drive Market

The growing number of several space exploration missions is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market. The increasing investments in space-related missions are predicted to create lucrative opportunities for the market. The technological advancement in satellite systems is expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. The surging private space companies can be an essential factor predicted to spur the demand of the market. Moreover, the deployment of small satellites in applications such as earth observation is expected to bode well for the market. The up-gradation of satellite bus by companies is predicted to further enhance the market potential in the forthcoming years. For instance, in March 2018, Orbital ATK launched a new version of satellite servicing vehicles. The Mission Robotic Vehicle is a version of the MEV and the Mission Extension Pods is based on Orbital ATK’s ESPASat small satellite bus. However, the high cost associated with the repair and maintenance of satellite buses is expected to thwart the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Heavy Investments by Key Players to Stimulate Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to rising investments to enhance the efficiency and capabilities of satellite bus by prominent companies. The presence of eminent players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, BALL CORPORATION, Boeing, Honeywell International Inc., and others is predicted to boost the growth of the market in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising development of satellites for space missions in countries such as China and India. Europe is expected to rise tremendously owing to the major corporations such as Airbus S.A.S., Thales Group. The increasing satellite deployment for exploration missions is expected to further aid the development of the market in the rest of the world.

Key Development

January 2019: Airbus S.A.S. announced that it has signed a contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency(DARPA)to develop a satellite bus in support of the Blackjack program. The Blackjack program is an architecture demonstration that intends to show the military utility of global low earth orbit constellations and mesh network of low size, cost, and weight.

The Report Lists the Leading Companies in the Satellite Bus Market:

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

Airbus S.A.S. (France)

Boeing (The US)

Thales Group (France)

IAI (Israel)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

BALL CORPORATION (The U.S.)

Sierra Nevada Corporation (The U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

