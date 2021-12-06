Anti-Jamming Market Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Forecast till 2028| Anti-Jamming Industry Key Regions Analysis Available at Fortune Business Insights

Request Sample Copy Request for Customization Buy Now

Anti-Jamming Market report provides an in-depth review of the Expansion Drivers, Potential Challenges, Distinctive Trends, and Opportunities for market participants to equip readers to totally comprehend the landscape of the Anti-Jamming industry. Major prime key manufacturers are enclosed within the report alongside Market Share, Stock Determinations and Figures, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, and Business Profiles.

The global anti-jamming market size is anticipated to witness remarkable growth in the coming years on account of the increasing demand for GPS Technology in military applications. More information about the market is provided in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Anti-Jamming Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Receiver Type (Military & Government-Grade, Commercial Transportation Grade), By Technique (Nulling System, Beam Steering System, Civilian System), By Application (Flight Control, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, Position, Navigation & Timing), By End-User (Military, Civilian) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.”

COVID-19 pandemic brought devastating impact on the world. Businesses across the world are impacted owing to this sudden and rapid health crisis. However, we soon hope to cross this difficult phase. Growing support from various governments and many companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. In short, almost every industry is impacted by this pandemic. Fortune Business Insights is making continuous efforts to help different markets sustain and generate revenues despite this COVOD-19 pandemic. Based on our qualitative and quantitative analysis, we are offering impact analysis of the novel coronavirus epidemic across various industries to help you plan ahead in the future.

What is the Scope of the Report?

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market and its growth parameters such as drivers, restraints, upcoming opportunities, and probable challenges. It talks about the competitive landscape of the market and lists the names of significant players in the market. The report also lists the significant industry developments and other trending factors.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Furuno Electric Company Ltd.(Japan)

Collins Aerospace, a United Technologies company (The U.S.)

Raytheon Company (The U.S.),

BAE Systems plc (The U.K.)

U-Blox Holding AG (Switzerland)

Mayflower Communications Co. Inc. (The U.S.)

Infinidome Ltd. (Israel)

Novatel Inc. (Canada)

Harris Corporation (The U.S.)

Cobham PLC (The U.K.)

Others

Drivers & Restraints

Development of Technologically Advanced GPS Infrastructure to Augment Growth

One of the many factors boosting the global anti-jamming market growth include the increasing demand for technologically advanced GPS systems and continuous investment to improve the GPS infrastructure. In addition to this, the increasing need to reduce the interferences of external noise from various electronic devices will also add impetus to the growth of the market.

On the negative side, the availability of substitute options for GPS such as Precision Terrain Aided Navigation (PTAN), is expected to cause hindrance to the market growth in the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increasing demand for anti-jamming from military sectors for use in various applications are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.

Segmentation-

Detailed Segmentation of Anti-jamming Market:

The global anti-jamming market is grouped on the basis of receiver, techniques, application, end-user, and region. The receiver section is bifurcated into commercial transportation grade, military & government grade. The technique segment nulling system, beam steering system, and civilian system. In terms of application, the market is segmented into casualty evacuation, targeting, position, navigation & timing, surveillance & reconnaissance, flight control, and others. Amongst end-users, the market is bifurcated into civilian, and military.

Regional Analysis-

Presence of Key Players to Help North America Emerge Dominance

Regionally, North America is holding a significant anti-jamming market share on account of the presence of major players such as Novatel Inc., Raytheon Company, Harris Corporation, and others. Besides this, strong military trade relations with the U.S. army is expected to help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years.

On the other side, the Asia Pacific market is expected to showcase notable growth in the coming years on account of the rise in expenditure on the defense sector, coupled with the expansion of GPS anti-jamming solutions at efficient prices. Furthermore, the European market will also witness notable growth in the coming years on account of increasing adoption of GPS technology by the commercial sector.

Competitive Landscape-

Mergers and Acquisition Strategies – Key Objective of Players

Some vendors of the anti-jamming market are focusing on building advanced digital process prototypes to gain a competitive edge in the market competition. Some other players are adopting collaborative strategies such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to maintain a strong foothold in the market competition.

Industry Developments

June 2018 – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Honeywell entered into a strategic collaboration for the development of an integrated navigation system. The main objective behind this is to reduce the possibility of external interference in signal.

November 2018 – A contract was awarded to the U.S. Air Force’s (USAF) by the defence and aerospace company SEAKR Engineering for constructing advanced prototypes for space digital processing for use in satellite communication.

