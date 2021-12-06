Wafer Probe Card Market 2021 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | FormFactor, Technoprobe S.p.A., Micronics Japan (MJC)

“

The report titled Global Wafer Probe Card Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wafer Probe Card market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wafer Probe Card market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wafer Probe Card market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wafer Probe Card market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wafer Probe Card report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wafer Probe Card report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wafer Probe Card market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wafer Probe Card market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wafer Probe Card market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wafer Probe Card market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wafer Probe Card market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

FormFactor, Technoprobe S.p.A., Micronics Japan (MJC), Japan Electronic Materials (JEM), MPI Corporation, SV Probe, Microfriend, Korea Instrument, Will Technology, TSE, Feinmetall, Synergie Cad Probe, TIPS Messtechnik GmbH, STAr Technologies, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cantilever Probe Card

Vertical Probe Card

MEMS Probe Card

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Foundry & Logic

DRAM

Flash

Parametric

Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)



The Wafer Probe Card Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wafer Probe Card market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wafer Probe Card market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wafer Probe Card market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wafer Probe Card industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wafer Probe Card market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wafer Probe Card market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wafer Probe Card market?

Table of Contents:

1 Wafer Probe Card Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wafer Probe Card

1.2 Wafer Probe Card Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wafer Probe Card Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cantilever Probe Card

1.2.3 Vertical Probe Card

1.2.4 MEMS Probe Card

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Wafer Probe Card Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wafer Probe Card Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Foundry & Logic

1.3.3 DRAM

1.3.4 Flash

1.3.5 Parametric

1.3.6 Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Wafer Probe Card Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Wafer Probe Card Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Wafer Probe Card Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Wafer Probe Card Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Wafer Probe Card Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Wafer Probe Card Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Wafer Probe Card Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wafer Probe Card Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Wafer Probe Card Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Wafer Probe Card Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wafer Probe Card Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Wafer Probe Card Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wafer Probe Card Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wafer Probe Card Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Wafer Probe Card Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Wafer Probe Card Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Wafer Probe Card Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Wafer Probe Card Production

3.4.1 North America Wafer Probe Card Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Wafer Probe Card Production

3.5.1 Europe Wafer Probe Card Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Wafer Probe Card Production

3.6.1 China Wafer Probe Card Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Wafer Probe Card Production

3.7.1 Japan Wafer Probe Card Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Wafer Probe Card Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Wafer Probe Card Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Wafer Probe Card Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wafer Probe Card Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wafer Probe Card Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wafer Probe Card Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wafer Probe Card Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wafer Probe Card Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wafer Probe Card Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Wafer Probe Card Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Wafer Probe Card Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wafer Probe Card Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Wafer Probe Card Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 FormFactor

7.1.1 FormFactor Wafer Probe Card Corporation Information

7.1.2 FormFactor Wafer Probe Card Product Portfolio

7.1.3 FormFactor Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 FormFactor Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 FormFactor Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Technoprobe S.p.A.

7.2.1 Technoprobe S.p.A. Wafer Probe Card Corporation Information

7.2.2 Technoprobe S.p.A. Wafer Probe Card Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Technoprobe S.p.A. Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Technoprobe S.p.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Technoprobe S.p.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Micronics Japan (MJC)

7.3.1 Micronics Japan (MJC) Wafer Probe Card Corporation Information

7.3.2 Micronics Japan (MJC) Wafer Probe Card Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Micronics Japan (MJC) Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Micronics Japan (MJC) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Micronics Japan (MJC) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

7.4.1 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Wafer Probe Card Corporation Information

7.4.2 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Wafer Probe Card Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 MPI Corporation

7.5.1 MPI Corporation Wafer Probe Card Corporation Information

7.5.2 MPI Corporation Wafer Probe Card Product Portfolio

7.5.3 MPI Corporation Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 MPI Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 MPI Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 SV Probe

7.6.1 SV Probe Wafer Probe Card Corporation Information

7.6.2 SV Probe Wafer Probe Card Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SV Probe Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 SV Probe Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 SV Probe Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Microfriend

7.7.1 Microfriend Wafer Probe Card Corporation Information

7.7.2 Microfriend Wafer Probe Card Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Microfriend Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Microfriend Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Microfriend Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Korea Instrument

7.8.1 Korea Instrument Wafer Probe Card Corporation Information

7.8.2 Korea Instrument Wafer Probe Card Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Korea Instrument Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Korea Instrument Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Korea Instrument Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Will Technology

7.9.1 Will Technology Wafer Probe Card Corporation Information

7.9.2 Will Technology Wafer Probe Card Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Will Technology Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Will Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Will Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 TSE

7.10.1 TSE Wafer Probe Card Corporation Information

7.10.2 TSE Wafer Probe Card Product Portfolio

7.10.3 TSE Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 TSE Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 TSE Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Feinmetall

7.11.1 Feinmetall Wafer Probe Card Corporation Information

7.11.2 Feinmetall Wafer Probe Card Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Feinmetall Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Feinmetall Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Feinmetall Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Synergie Cad Probe

7.12.1 Synergie Cad Probe Wafer Probe Card Corporation Information

7.12.2 Synergie Cad Probe Wafer Probe Card Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Synergie Cad Probe Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Synergie Cad Probe Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Synergie Cad Probe Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

7.13.1 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Wafer Probe Card Corporation Information

7.13.2 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Wafer Probe Card Product Portfolio

7.13.3 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 STAr Technologies, Inc.

7.14.1 STAr Technologies, Inc. Wafer Probe Card Corporation Information

7.14.2 STAr Technologies, Inc. Wafer Probe Card Product Portfolio

7.14.3 STAr Technologies, Inc. Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 STAr Technologies, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 STAr Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Wafer Probe Card Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wafer Probe Card Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wafer Probe Card

8.4 Wafer Probe Card Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wafer Probe Card Distributors List

9.3 Wafer Probe Card Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Wafer Probe Card Industry Trends

10.2 Wafer Probe Card Growth Drivers

10.3 Wafer Probe Card Market Challenges

10.4 Wafer Probe Card Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wafer Probe Card by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Wafer Probe Card Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Wafer Probe Card

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Probe Card by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Probe Card by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Probe Card by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Probe Card by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wafer Probe Card by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wafer Probe Card by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wafer Probe Card by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wafer Probe Card by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

