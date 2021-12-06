Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Market Size, Segment, Evolution Rate by Type and Application And Forecast 2021-2027 | Samsung SDI, LG, Umicore

“

The report titled Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Samsung SDI, LG, Umicore, 3M, BASF, Dow, Sumitomo Metal, Nichias Corp, AGC, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nitto Denko, ECOPRO, L&F, Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co, Ningbo Shanshan, Ningbo Ronbay, Xiamen Tungsten Co

Market Segmentation by Product:

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Ternary Materials



Market Segmentation by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Power Battery

Energy Storage



The Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries market?

Table of Contents:

1 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries

1.2 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

1.2.3 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

1.2.4 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

1.2.5 Ternary Materials

1.3 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Power Battery

1.3.4 Energy Storage

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production

3.4.1 North America Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production

3.5.1 Europe Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production

3.6.1 China Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production

3.7.1 Japan Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production

3.8.1 South Korea Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Samsung SDI

7.1.1 Samsung SDI Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.1.2 Samsung SDI Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Samsung SDI Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Samsung SDI Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Samsung SDI Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 LG

7.2.1 LG Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.2.2 LG Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.2.3 LG Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 LG Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 LG Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Umicore

7.3.1 Umicore Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.3.2 Umicore Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Umicore Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Umicore Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Umicore Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 3M

7.4.1 3M Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.4.2 3M Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.4.3 3M Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 3M Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 3M Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.5.3 BASF Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dow

7.6.1 Dow Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dow Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dow Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sumitomo Metal

7.7.1 Sumitomo Metal Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sumitomo Metal Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sumitomo Metal Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sumitomo Metal Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sumitomo Metal Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nichias Corp

7.8.1 Nichias Corp Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nichias Corp Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nichias Corp Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Nichias Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nichias Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 AGC

7.9.1 AGC Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.9.2 AGC Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.9.3 AGC Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 AGC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 AGC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.10.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Nitto Denko

7.11.1 Nitto Denko Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nitto Denko Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Nitto Denko Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Nitto Denko Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Nitto Denko Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 ECOPRO

7.12.1 ECOPRO Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.12.2 ECOPRO Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.12.3 ECOPRO Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 ECOPRO Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 ECOPRO Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 L&F

7.13.1 L&F Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.13.2 L&F Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.13.3 L&F Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 L&F Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 L&F Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co

7.14.1 Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.14.2 Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Beijing Easpring Material Technology Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Ningbo Shanshan

7.15.1 Ningbo Shanshan Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ningbo Shanshan Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Ningbo Shanshan Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Ningbo Shanshan Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Ningbo Shanshan Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Ningbo Ronbay

7.16.1 Ningbo Ronbay Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.16.2 Ningbo Ronbay Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Ningbo Ronbay Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Ningbo Ronbay Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Ningbo Ronbay Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Xiamen Tungsten Co

7.17.1 Xiamen Tungsten Co Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Corporation Information

7.17.2 Xiamen Tungsten Co Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Xiamen Tungsten Co Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Xiamen Tungsten Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Xiamen Tungsten Co Recent Developments/Updates

8 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries

8.4 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Distributors List

9.3 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Industry Trends

10.2 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Growth Drivers

10.3 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Market Challenges

10.4 Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cathode Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

