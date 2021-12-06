Mobile Digital Banking Market Size 2021, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2028

The recent report on “Mobile Digital Banking Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2028” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Mobile Digital Banking Market”.

An exhaustive competition analysis that covers insightful data on industry leaders is intended to help potential market entrants and existing players in competition with the right direction to arrive at their decisions. Market structure analysis discusses in detail Mobile Digital Banking companies with their profiles, revenue shares in market, comprehensive portfolio of their offerings, networking and distribution strategies, regional market footprints, and much more.

Digital banking means the full digitization of banks and all its activities, programs and functions. It’s not just about digitizing your services and products — the front-end that customers see — but also about automating your processes (the back-end) and connecting these worlds with middleware. Digital banking is about the automation of every step of the banking relationship, and it goes way beyond an online or mobile banking platform.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Mobile Digital Banking industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Mobile Digital Banking. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

In Chapter 3.4 of the report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Mobile Digital Banking in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

In addition, chapters 8-12 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

Key players in the global Mobile Digital Banking market covered in Chapter 13:

Capital Banking Solution

Digiliti Money, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services

Temenos Headquarters SA

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Backbase

ACI Worldwide

Ally Financial Inc

Urban FT

CR2

Fiserv, Inc

TRG Mobilearth Inc

Kony, Inc

Innofis

Infosys Ltd

Oracle

Technisys

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Mobile Digital Banking market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Banking Cards

Mobile Wallets

Mobile Banking

Internet Banking

Micro ATMs

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Mobile Digital Banking market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large-Sized Enterprises

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

Global Mobile Digital Banking Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Chapter 1 Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Dynamics

Chapter 3 Associated Industry Assessment

Chapter 4 Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5 Analysis of Leading Companies

Chapter 6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Chapter 7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

Chapter 8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

Chapter 9 North America Mobile Digital Banking Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Europe Mobile Digital Banking Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Mobile Digital Banking Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America Mobile Digital Banking Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Middle East and Africa Mobile Digital Banking Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Conclusions and Recommendations

Chapter 15 Appendix

